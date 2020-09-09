ARBOC Specialty Vehicles to Offer Polser USA's Antimicrobial Interior Sidewalls

MIDDLEBURY, IN, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) ARBOC Specialty Vehicles, LLC ("ARBOC"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, announced today that it will be the first to include antimicrobial sidewall paneling from Polser USA for the interiors of its buses. With downtime for sanitation as a significant concern for transit bus organizations, this safety upgrade brings a new highly effective, no-maintenance feature to customers. Cleaning and sanitizing will continue to be an ongoing chore for transit buses and fleets well into the future, and Polser's antimicrobial interior solution is intended to bring significant advantages.

Polser's AMB fiber-reinforced panels feature a permanent coating, like a microscopic bed of nails, that Polser claims actively and instantaneously kills 99.9% of microorganisms on contact. Polser states that the coating works by disrupting the cell membrane, eliminating any possibility of mutation or adaptation and is non-toxic and does not need any chemical solutions to function.

ARBOC's specialty is low-floor accessible buses tailored to improve the transit experience of all passengers. The step-free design of the ARBOC lineup of cutaway and medium duty buses speaks to the company's passion to provide the safest bus on the market. "In these uncertain times, sanitation is a particularly major concern for most of the population that our bus customers serve. We are pleased to provide an effective feature intended to efficiently increase safety and sanitation," said Doug Minix, general manager of ARBOC.

The antimicrobial walls also have a positive effect on the hygiene of other items inside the bus. Polser claims that AMB works by using a positive molecular charge to both attract in and pull pathogens down the nano-swords structures. How does it work to help non-treated surfaces? Greg Glanders, president of Polser USA, explains, "Because AMB is so effective at killing pathogens on contact, there are fewer active pathogens nearby in both the air and on the floor. Pathogens move between surfaces and also through the air, where they can settle on another surface." Polser's AMB walls remove this sizable surface from the equation, disrupting the cycle of pathogen growth. "In short, pathogens move around and multiply. Our walls actually pull in and destroy both surface and nearby airborne pathogens, killing them before they can multiply and contaminate other surfaces," added Glanders.

About NFI

With 9,000 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About ARBOC

ARBOC is North America's low-floor, body-on-chassis ("cutaway") bus leader serving transit, paratransit, and shuttle applications. With more than 4,000 buses produced, ARBOC leads the low-floor cutaway bus market providing unsurpassed passenger accessibility and comfort. ARBOC also offers the Equess, a medium-duty bus used for transit and shuttle applications. Further information is available at www.arbocsv.com.

About Polser USA

Polser USA is an innovative manufacturer/supplier of FRP products to the RV, bus, transportation, specialty vehicles, and building trade industries in North America with a warehouse distribution facility in Elkhart, IN. They are the North American division/distributor for Polser Composite Materials Corporation, a second-generation family-owned Turkish company with customers in 70 countries around the world. Founded in 1980 as a manufacturer of bathtubs, they have gone on to become a world leader in FRP and lightweight composites development. Polser has revolutionized the FRP industry by introducing a clear coat layer of antimicrobial (AMB Technology) gel coat, which kills 99.9% of all germs, bacteria, and viruses. This technology is being used now to create a hygienically clean air space environment where necessary throughout a multitude of markets and applications.

For more information about Polser USA, visit www.polserusa.com or contact at (574) 596-3363, by email at [email protected] or at their facility at 21099 Protecta Drive in Elkhart, Indiana.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which reflect the expectations of management regarding NFI's or ARBOC's future growth, opportunities and business prospects, including certain claims made by Polser relating to the health attributes of its product, or management's expectations regarding the future demand for the product to be installed in ARBOC's buses. The words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "projects", "forecasts", "estimates", "may", "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including whether Polser's product kills microorganisms on contact to the extent claimed by Polser or at all; whether customers will purchase buses with the product installed; market and general economic conditions and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services; customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses; the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Due to the potential impact of these factors, the NFI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

SOURCE ARBOC Specialty Vehicles, LLC

