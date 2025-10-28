Arbitration Place Expands to Montreal, Strengthening Its Position as Canada's Leading International ADR Company with the Addition of Preeminent Montreal-Based Neutrals

With its fully integrated model combining world-class neutrals, state-of-the-art hearing facilities, and end-to-end client services, Arbitration Place continues its North American expansion with the launch of its Montreal roster.

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Arbitration Place, Canada's leading international alternative dispute resolution company, today announced the introduction of its Montreal roster -- expanding access to world-class arbitration and mediation services in Quebec and addressing a long-underserved market through its distinctive, fully integrated ADR model. This expansion brings together Montreal's most distinguished arbitrators and mediators, further strengthening Arbitration Place's global roster. With established presence in Toronto, Ottawa, the Cayman Islands and Miami, Arbitration Place unites elite neutrals with comprehensive hearing, technology, and client support services -- delivering the seamless, end-to-end experience that has made it the trusted choice for dispute resolution in Canada and internationally.

Featuring a distinguished panel of experienced arbitrators and mediators, some of whom have held positions on the Supreme Court of Canada, the Quebec Court of Appeal, Superior Court of Quebec and Canada's Federal Court, Arbitration Place is uniquely positioned to meet increasing demand for bilingual, cross-jurisdictional adjudicators in both civil and common law.

The Montreal roster now includes:

The Honourable Clément Gascon, C.C., Ad. E.

Former Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, Quebec Court of Appeal, and Quebec Superior Court

Counsel, Woods LLP (Montreal)

The Honourable François Rolland, O.C., Ad. E.

Former Justice and Chief Justice of the Superior Court of Quebec

Mediator and arbitrator, Langlois Lawyers (Montreal)

The Honourable Robert Mainville, L.LL., L.LM.

Former Justice of the Federal Court of Appeal, Quebec Court of Appeal, and Federal Court

Partner, Gowling WLG (Montreal)

Stephen L. Drymer, B.A., B.C.L., LL.B.

Partner, Head of International Arbitration

Woods, LLP (Montreal)

Doug Mitchell⁠, Ad. E.

Founder, IMK

Amicus curiae, Quebec Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of Canada.

"Our expansion into Montreal marks an important milestone in Arbitration Place's continued growth across Canada and internationally," said Jeffrey Mandell, Chairman and CEO of Arbitration Place. "We are honoured to add this group of esteemed arbitrators and mediators to our renowned world class roster -- among the most respected and accomplished neutrals in the country. Their depth of experience and reputation for excellence strengthen Arbitration Place's fully integrated model, which brings together world-class talent and seamless end-to-end dispute resolution services."

A New Standard for ADR in Quebec

Arbitration Place's all-encompassing model includes :

An elite bilingual roster of highly respected arbitrators and mediators

Court reporting and real-time transcription

Interpretation and translation

Legal videography

Concierge services including printing, copying, binding and courier coordination, luxury hospitality services and globally inspired catering

Document management and evidence presentation solutions

Virtual, in-person, and hybrid hearing management

Broadcasting and streaming

Advanced audio-visual and technical support

Enhanced videoconferencing with on-demand assistance

Virtual Case Management

Arbitral tribunal secretary services

Additional quotes:

"Arbitration Place's expansion into Montreal is very positive and exciting news for the arbitration, mediation, and legal community in this province and across the country. I am most delighted to join the group of distinguished individuals that are part of the unique roster of the organization. I look forward to help strengthening, through this expansion, the Montreal, Quebec, and Canadian arbitration landscape for parties involved in local, national, or international disputes."

Hon. Clément Gascon, C.C., Ad. E.

Former Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, Quebec Court of Appeal, and Quebec Superior Court

Counsel, Woods LLP (Montreal)

"I am very pleased to join this new endeavor which seeks to expand on a fully national basis the excellent arbitration service provided by Arbitration Place. It is an honor for me to join an exceptional roster of arbitrators who can serve the pan-Canadian arbitration needs of Canadian and foreign enterprises and governments in both official languages and with knowledge of both the civil law and common law judicial cultures."

Hon. Robert M. Mainville L.LL., L.LM.

Former Justice of the Federal Court of Appeal, Quebec Court of Appeal, and Federal Court

Partner, Gowling WLG (Montreal)

"I'm honoured to join Arbitration Place's roster and to help strengthen its presence in Montreal. The establishment of the Montreal group reflects a shared commitment to fostering excellence in arbitration and mediation, and to positioning our city as a hub for fair, effective, and innovative dispute resolution."

Hon. François Rolland, O.C., Ad. E.

Former Justice and Chief Justice of the Superior Court of Quebec

Mediator and arbitrator, Langlois Lawyers (Montreal)

"I am delighted to join Arbitration Place's roster of distinguished arbitrators and mediators. I am particularly proud to do so as Arbitration Place expands into Quebec. As a partner and head of arbitration at Woods, I see the creation of the Montreal Group as an important initiative that will benefit not only the Montreal and Quebec market, but users from across Canada and internationally."

Stephen L. Drymer, B.A., B.C.L, LL.B.

Partner, Head of International Arbitration, Woods LLP (Montreal)

About Arbitration Place

Arbitration Place is a one-stop provider for every aspect of arbitration and mediation--seamlessly integrated into a single source of service. Our fully integrated model combines world-class arbitrators and mediators with purpose-built hearing facilities, real-time court reporting and transcription, interpretation and translation, state-of-the-art technology, virtual hearing platforms, document management and evidence presentation software, and premium hospitality services.

As a neutral service provider, Arbitration Place supports both ad hoc and institutional arbitrations, offering everything from individual services to complete end-to-end solutions. This model eliminates the inefficiencies of fragmented service delivery--saving costs, reducing complexity, and ensuring every proceeding is managed to the highest professional standard.

With over a decade of experience supporting domestic and international arbitrations and thousands of hearings across multiple jurisdictions, Arbitration Place understands the nuances of dispute resolution--allowing arbitrators and counsel to focus on their cases while we manage every operational detail. Recognized as one of the world's leading alternative dispute resolution companies, Arbitration Place has operations in Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Miami, and the Cayman Islands, and alliances with key arbitration centres in London, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Astana, and Mauritius.

