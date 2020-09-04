Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing

When researching battery materials, the use of a reference electrode (RE) allows researchers to measure and differentiate the contribution of each component in the cell to the overall cell performance. Three-electrode experiments help identify which electrode (Anode or Cathode) limits the cell performance during long-term testing. These experiments allow researchers to isolate and analyze the individual contributions of the anode and cathode material in the battery, thus expediting the overall development process.

Compared to traditional Swagelok-style three-electrode cells, Arbin's new "3E" three-electrode coincell is: lower cost, easy for mass scale testing, easy to compare with published data.

Compared to homemade three-electrode solutions, Arbin's new "3E" three-electrode coincell produces: consistent results, allows long-term cycle life without leakage, is easy to use for mass scale testing.

The new "3E" holder and coincell kits can be used with any instrument capable of measuring the reference electrode, however, they are designed for use with Arbin's MSTAT, and optional accessories of Arbin's MZTC Multi-Chamber, and EIS integration.

