13 Oct, 2023, 17:57 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 13, 2023 /CNW/ -
Product: Tahina
Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination – Salmonella
Distribution:
British Columbia
Nova Scotia
Ontario
Quebec
Possibly other provinces and territories
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article