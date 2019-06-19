Aquila Resources Announces Election of Directors

Shares Outstanding: 338,284,556

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Aquila Resources Inc. (TSX: AQA, OTCQB: AQARF) ("Aquila" or the "Company") announces that the 8 nominees listed in the management information circular for its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today were elected as directors of Aquila. 256,268,547 shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 75.61% of Aquila's issued and outstanding common shares. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Witheld Edward J.Munden 202,328,545 99.90% 213,653 0.11% Barry Hildred 202,338,290 99.90% 203,908 0.10% Kevin Drover 202,399,313 99.93% 142,885 0.07% Andrew W. Dunn 202,396,548 99.93% 145,650 0.07% Ian Pritchard 202,398,313 99.93% 143,885 0.07% Joseph de la Plante 202,254,558 99.86% 287,640 0.14% Jacques Perron 202,296,230 99.88% 245,968 0.12% Pamela Saxton 202,307,313 99.88% 234,885 0.12%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Aquila Thanks Peter M. D. Bradshaw and Stephen Fabian for Their Service

"On behalf of the Board of Directors of Aquila, I would like to express sincere appreciation to Peter and Stephen for their many contributions to the Company," said Ted Minden, Chair of the Board of Directors. "We wish each of them all the best in both their personal and professional endeavors."

Pamela Saxton Joins the Board of Directors

The Company is also pleased to announce the election of Pamela Saxton to its Board of Directors. Ms. Saxton is a business executive with over 35 years of experience in domestic and international public company finance roles, primarily in mining, software and oil and gas. Ms. Saxton served on the board of Pershing Gold Corporation from November 2017 until it was acquired in April 2019. Ms. Saxton has held senior executive finance positions at several mining and oil and gas companies, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc. from August 2008 to October 2016. Prior to 2008, Ms. Saxton was Vice President Finance—U.S. Operations of Franco-Nevada Corporation, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of New West Gold Corporation, Vice President and Controller of Amax Gold Inc. and Assistant Controller of Cyprus Amax Minerals Inc. Ms. Saxton also was the Vice President and Controller-Payments Division of Western Union/First Data Corporation and served as Vice President of Finance, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer for J.D. Edwards & Company. Ms. Saxton began her career with Arthur Andersen & Company after receiving her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Colorado. Since September 1987, she has served as a Trustee and since January 2017 serves as Vice President for the Viola Vestal Coulter Foundation, which provides scholarships to various colleges and universities, with a focus on mining. She is also the Past Chair of the Board for the Colorado Association of Commerce and Industry, a state chamber of commerce.

Mr. Munden added, "We are delighted to welcome an executive with Ms. Saxton's experience and capabilities to our Board. We look forward to benefiting from Pamela's insights as we advance the Back Forty Project through the next phases of its development."

ABOUT AQUILA RESOURCES

Aquila Resources Inc. (TSX: AQA, OTCQB: AQARF) is a development‐stage company with strategic assets in the Great Lakes Region. The Company's experienced management team is focused on advancing pre-construction activities for its 100%‐owned zinc‐ and gold‐rich Back Forty Project in Michigan.

Aquila's flagship Back Forty Project is an open pit volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit with underground potential located along the mineral‐rich Penokean Volcanic Belt in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The Project contains approximately 1.1B pounds of zinc and 1M ounces of gold in the Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource categories, with additional upside potential. Aquila has received all State and Federal permissions required for the construction and commencement of operations at the Back Forty Project.

The Company has two other exploration projects: Reef Gold Project located in Marathon County, Wisconsin and the Bend Project located in Taylor County, Wisconsin. Reef is a gold-copper property and Bend is a volcanogenic massive sulfide occurrence containing copper and gold.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release may contain certain forward‐looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, forward‐looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

These and other forward‐looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Aquila to control or predict, that may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein. These risks include those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Aquila's most recent annual information form and its other public filings, copies of which can be under Aquila's profile at www.sedar.com. Aquila expressly disclaims any obligation to update forward‐looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward‐looking information represents Aquila's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward‐looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements or information. Furthermore, Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

For further information: Barry Hildred, CEO Aquila Resources Inc. Tel: 647.943.5672, Email: bhildred@aquilaresources.com; David Carew, Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Aquila Resources Inc., Tel: 647.943.5677, Email: dcarew@aquilaresources.com

