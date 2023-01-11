Aquanow Attains SOC 2 Type II Compliance

Leading provider of digital assets infrastructure meets rigorous standards for security, availability, and privacy

Vancouver, BC, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Aquanow, a leading global infrastructure and liquidity provider for digital assets, is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit. The provider meets the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' (AICPA) high standards for data security.

The SOC 2® audit is considered the gold standard for security compliance in many regulated industries. The formal examination of service organizations' infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations is designed to ensure that the personal assets of potential and existing customers are protected.

"Digital asset adoption continues to proliferate, and the industry remains nascent. Therefore, stringent security controls are essential to keep participants safe," said Phil Sham, Aquanow's Chief Executive Officer. "Protecting clients' valuable information is a top priority for Aquanow. Our achievement of SOC 2 Type II compliance acknowledges our commitment to the strictest standards for data management as we foster trusted relationships with clients."

Aquanow's SOC 2 audit was conducted by leading compliance accessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to mitigate cybersecurity risks.

Aquanow is driving innovation at the intersection of blockchain and financial markets. For more information, please visit www.aquanow.io.

About Aquanow

Aquanow is a leading infrastructure provider that enables institutional clients for trading and payments with digital assets. Each month, billions of dollar value pass through our platform for a broad range of financial services. We serve an international customer base that includes the world's fastest-growing financial institutions, internet platforms, and progressive businesses.

Established in 2018, Aquanow currently has over 80+ team members. www.aquanow.io

For further information: Kerry Quintiliani, Corporate Ink for Aquanow, [email protected], 617-969-9192