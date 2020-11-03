Aqara Launches on Amazon Canada

Smart home technology has been making its way to more homes. Following its successful launch on the Amazon US platform, Aqara has provided American customers with comprehensive smart home products and solutions that are beautifully designed, affordable and easy to use. To bring its reliability and affordability to more customers, Aqara is expanding to further its reach with the launch of their products on Amazon Canada.

In order to provide users with even more optionality, Aqara products work with major smart home platforms including Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Users can also receive push notifications or remotely monitor and control Aqara products through the Aqara Home App.

The following products are now available for purchase on Amazon Canada:

The Aqara Smart Starter Kit: A smart home system enabling functions such as push notifications, local security alarm, remote monitoring and control, and customizable automation and scene creations. Accessories will be bound automatically, and automation and scenes have been set in advance, so that users can easily realize connected scenes and enjoy quality life.

The Aqara Hub: The wireless control center of all Aqara smart home devices, to help provide home automation, local alarm, and remote control and monitoring capabilities for users' homes. The Hub can also be used as a night light, alarm, or doorbell.

The Aqara Temperature and Humidity Sensor: Monitors temperature, humidity, and atmospheric pressure in real time. It pushes notifications when abnormal environment is detected, and can connect with other Aqara products to customize different home automations and scenes.

The Aqara Door and Window Sensor: Detects if a window or door is open in real time. Whenever the door/window opens unexpectedly, it sends an alert notification to your phone and can activate the local alarm on the Aqara Hub.

The Aqara Motion Sensor: Detects human movements with passive infrared. It can work with other Aqara products to set home automations and scenes, such as turning on/off lights when it detects activity or inactivity.

The Aqara Water Leak Sensor: Detects flood, and it can send an alert to your phone or/and activate the local alarm on the Aqara Hub to protect the property.

The Aqara Vibration Sensor: Detects vibration, tilt and drop, and it can send an alert to your phone or/and activate the local alarm on the Aqara Hub to guard users' homes.

The Aqara Smart Plug: Automates ordinary home appliances and enables the remote control or even timer switch of lights, fans, and other appliances.

The Aqara Smart Wall Switch: Converts your old light bulbs and fixtures into smart lights. It enables you to remotely control existing lights and other electronics from your smart phone, or via voice assistants.

The Aqara Wireless Mini Switch: A wireless versatile remote to control smart home devices. Set single press, double press, and long press to control programmable functions, such as turning on/off a device, activating a scene, etc.

The Aqara Cube: Recognizes 6 gestures for smart home control: push, shake, rotate, tap twice, flip 180°, or flip 90° to activate customized automations and control functions, such as turning on/off a device, activating a scene, etc.

To celebrate, Aqara is offering a special discount of 15% for all purchasers on its Amazon Canada store. Use the code AQARAFCA, and the offering is valid through November 7, 2020.

About Aqara

Founded in 2016, Aqara is a leading smart home provider with offices in New York and Shenzhen. We provide comprehensive smart home products and solutions that are beautifully designed, affordable and easy to use. Our products range from variety of sensors to switches, curtain controllers, and door locks, and we have opened more than 400 Aqara Home stores globally to provide more personalized smart home solutions.

We continue to expand our global footprint in the United States, EU, Russia, Southeast Asia, Korea and China, and our online devices have covered 192 countries and territories, serving more than 2 million customers. We aspire to bring smart home technology to every household around the world.

For more information, please visit our website https://www.aqara.com/en/home.html and follow our social platforms.

SOURCE Aqara

For further information: Michelle Li, +86-185-0119-9430, [email protected]