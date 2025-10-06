Aptos Experience 2025 Kicks Off in New York City on October 15-16

Two Days of Breakthrough Innovation, Bold Ideas, and Real-World Connections

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Aptos Experience 2025is set to take place in New York City on October 15-16, 2025. Following the success of last year's inaugural event, the 'Experience' returns bigger and bolder, bringing together the global Web3 community to showcase innovations built for real-world use cases at scale.

Over the course of two days, attendees will explore Aptos' role in driving advancements that extend far beyond its ecosystem – from institutional-grade DeFi and stablecoin-powered payments to next-generation trading infrastructure and on-chain creator economies. Guided by the theme "Real-World Aptos," the event underscores how blockchain technology can deliver tangible impact across global finance, digital culture, and the broader economy.

The Aptos Experience 2025 will feature discussions with leading investors, founders, and technologists, along with demos and deep dives into Aptos ecosystem projects and innovative solutions designed to bring the next wave of users and assets on-chain.

Event Highlights

High-Caliber Voices on Stage: Hear from speakers representing leading global companies, sharing candid perspectives on the future of crypto and finance.

Hear from speakers representing leading global companies, sharing candid perspectives on the future of and finance. Immersive Builder Experience: The Builder House offers an all-access hub for founders and developers to move from concept to traction.

The offers an all-access hub for founders and developers to move from concept to traction. Learning at the Edge of Innovation: Get early access to Aptos ecosystem projects, Aptos Improvement Proposals (AIPs), and real-world case studies that are setting new standards for speed, scale, and usability.

Get early access to Aptos ecosystem projects, Aptos Improvement Proposals (AIPs), and real-world case studies that are setting new standards for speed, scale, and usability. Connections that Count: From technical deep dives to city-wide takeovers, New York becomes the backdrop for forging real connections with inventors, investors, and creators.

Confirmed Speakers

Aptos Experience 2025 will welcome a diverse lineup of high-calibre voices from across the industry, including:

a16z

Aave

BlackRock

Boys Club

Chainlink

Circle

Decibel

DoubleZero

Dragonfly

Hashed

Haun Ventures

Jump Trading

Multicoin Capital

OKX

Securitize

Shelby

World Liberty Financial

Why Attend

Discover what's next : Take a firsthand look at the future being built on Aptos as the Global Trading Engine, and explore ecosystem projects and innovations reshaping the blockchain industry.

: Take a firsthand look at the future being built on Aptos as the Global Trading Engine, and explore ecosystem projects and innovations reshaping the blockchain industry. Learn from and with leaders : Gain unfiltered insights from top investors, founders, and builders, and leave with practical knowledge to accelerate your own ideas.

: Gain unfiltered insights from top investors, founders, and builders, and leave with practical knowledge to accelerate your own ideas. Unlock new opportunities: Meet the people, capital, and platforms that can help scale your vision – whether you are building, funding, or launching the next big idea.

Meet the people, capital, and platforms that can help scale your vision – whether you are building, funding, or launching the next big idea. Shape the future: Form meaningful connections and collaborate with peers and pioneers bringing next-generation applications to life in the real world.

Join us in New York City this fall for Aptos Experience 2025: a two-day summit where the future of Web3 comes alive.

For the latest information and ticketing, please visit: https://experience.aptosfoundation.org/

About Aptos Foundation

Aptos Foundation is dedicated to supporting the development and ecosystem of the Aptos protocol. By unlocking a blockchain with seamless usability, Aptos Foundation aims to bring the benefits of decentralization to the masses. For more information about Aptos Foundation and its initiatives, users can visit: www.aptosfoundation.org

SOURCE Aptos Foundation

Sara Cheung, [email protected]