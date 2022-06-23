APPOINTMENTS ANNOUNCED TO NORTH AMERICA LIFE SCIENCES CAPITAL MARKETS ADVISORY COUNCIL

HON. NAVDEEP BAINS , VICE-CHAIR OF GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKING, AND DR. PAUL GORMAN , MANAGING DIRECTOR, GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKING, CIBC, JOIN COUNCIL

HAMILTON, ON, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Ty Shattuck, Chief Executive Officer of McMaster Innovation Park (MIP) today announced new appointments to the Life Sciences Capital Markets Advisory Council at MIP ("Council", or "the Council").

"On behalf of the Life Sciences Capital Markets Advisory Council, I am very pleased to announce the appointment of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Vice-Chair of Global Investment Banking, CIBC, and Dr. Paul Gorman, Managing Director, Global Investment Banking, CIBC, to the Council," Ty Shattuck, CEO of McMaster Innovation Park, commented.

As the former federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Mr. Bains held responsibility for R&D, science and innovation policy. As part of CIBC's Capital Markets team, he is focused on developing and fostering senior level client relationships and business development globally, with deep expertise in the Innovation, Sustainability, and Industrial sectors.

Dr. Gorman has over 16 years experience in biotechnology and life sciences equity research and investment banking, with a focus on healthcare and telecommunications. Prior to joining CIBC, Dr. Gorman worked in investment banking for a Canadian-based full-service dealer advising on strategic alternatives in the Canadian healthcare industry. Recently, he led some of the largest healthcare IPOs in TSX history.

Other members of the Council include:

Ty Shattuck – Chief Executive Officer, MIP (Chair)

– Chief Executive Officer, MIP (Chair) Gordon Forstner – Forstner Group (Secretary)

– Forstner Group (Secretary) Nancy Harrison – Venture Partner, Amplitude

– Venture Partner, Amplitude Jesse Pearlstein - Vice President, BMO Capital Markets

- Vice President, BMO Capital Markets Rob Cook – Senior Vice President Market Development, Canadian Securities Exchange

– Senior Vice President Market Development, Canadian Securities Exchange Michael Wong – Associate, Flagship Pioneering

– Associate, Flagship Pioneering Roger Tam , Vice President, Legal, Hoffmann-La Roche Limited

, Vice President, Legal, Hoffmann-La Roche Limited Matt Pittman – Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets

– Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets Anne Woods , Managing Director, Life Science and Healthcare practice, Silicon Valley Bank

, Managing Director, Life Science and Healthcare practice, Silicon Valley Bank Alex Muggah – Director of SYNAPSE Consortium

– Director of SYNAPSE Consortium Cory Mulvihill , Lead Executive, Policy and Public Affairs, MaRS (Observer)

Unique of its kind in Canada, the purpose of the Council is to help identify, attract, build and retain life sciences companies in Canada by leveraging the knowledge, experience and networks of Council Members to help advance those companies.

"Canadians generate prolific and world-class IP in the life sciences. Growing Canadian life sciences companies can generate outsized returns on investment. Capital allocation to support commercialization and scale up for life sciences ventures is critical to value creation and delivers very significant social and economic benefits in this country," said Shattuck.

He continued, "The goal remains to bring innovators and capital together at the right stages and in the right quantum, from early-stage venture capital to institutional capital targeted to scale-up and manufacturing, supporting growth, innovation and value creation in the Canadian life sciences," said Shattuck.

The Council supports collaboration within the life sciences ecosystem and specifically in respect to capital deployment and investment for the life sciences, while supporting development of relations between MIP, life sciences companies, entrepreneurs and ventures, capital markets interests and participants.

Through their respective networks, members support awareness of the importance of life sciences innovation in Canada, as well as the role of innovation parks such as MIP in the regional life sciences ecosystem.

About McMaster Innovation Park

McMaster Innovation Park (MIP) is Canada's premier research park based in the heart of southwestern Ontario and home to over one hundred companies in the Life Science, Engineering & Advanced Manufacturing and high-tech sectors. MIP's proven ability to support and grow mid-market / SME enterprises results in faster, more economically impactful, and lower risk investments for government and private investors alike.

