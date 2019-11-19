AppNeta Strengthens Monitoring Capabilities for the Largest Enterprise Networks

As enterprise networks become increasingly complex, AppNeta Performance Manager has the ability to handle larger-than-ever sets of data for the growing enterprise

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ -- AppNeta, the leader in actionable, 4-Dimensional network performance monitoring, announces greater flexibility and increased visibility into enterprise networks at scale with a steady stream of strong new product updates. Multi-path visibility into the largest, most complex and dynamic networks in the world, combined with new abilities around API monitoring, easier integration, advanced configuration, and enhanced route alerting, have led to faster time to value across the entire customer base.

All of this is in response to increases in network complexity being felt globally and across industries. From MPLS to regional backhauls to Internet breakouts with SD-WAN, there are hundreds of considerations enterprise IT must balance when it comes to user connectivity, network flexibility, and security. With global enterprises turning to hybrid multi-cloud architectures to tie all of these considerations together, AppNeta Performance Manager allows teams to build visibility and observability into any new tech deployments. This gives enterprise IT the context they need to zero in on issues before they impact users.

With AppNeta's multipath route visualization, for instance, the platform combines active, multi-protocol route detection to identify all Layer 3 hops with a BGP data collection service. Routes are correlated with the Autonomous System networks they belong to in order to observe high-level network changes and reduce alert chatter within single-AS networks when route changes don't correspond with performance degradation.

AppNeta has also released new capabilities that allow teams to configure monitoring over multiple interfaces from a single device for ECMP, SD-WAN, and other routing architectures. This was in direct response to early feedback from teams managing some of the largest, globally-distributed networks on the planet. It's this "ear-to-the-ground" mentality that has allowed AppNeta to roll out meaningful enhancements quickly and in direct response to the most pressing issues hindering enterprise network management.

"There's nothing worse than a management system that needs to be managed in order to remain relevant," said Matt Stevens, CEO of AppNeta. "In today's multi-cloud world, every action can have an equal or opposite reaction further down the value delivery chain. We've scaled AppNeta Performance Manager to empower forward-leaning networking leaders to stay ahead of the exploding demands placed upon them without worrying if their visibility fabric can keep up with the business."

ABOUT APPNETA

AppNeta is the only network performance monitoring solution that analyzes network data through a 4-Dimensional lens, delivering actionable, end-to-end insights from the end-user perspective. With AppNeta's SaaS-based solution, IT and Network Ops teams at large, distributed enterprises can quickly pinpoint issues that affect network and business-critical cloud application performance, regardless of where they occur. AppNeta is trusted by some of the biggest Fortune 1000 companies, including 3 out of the 5 largest corporations in the world, as well as 4 out of the 5 largest cloud providers. For more information, visit www.appneta.com .

SOURCE AppNeta

For further information: Media Contact: Paul Davenport, pdavenport@appneta.com, 781.263.4230, http://www.appneta.com

Related Links

http://www.appneta.com

