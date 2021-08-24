AppNeta Achieves AWS Outposts Ready Designation

The AWS Outposts Ready designation differentiates AppNeta as an AWS Partner that's been fully tested to help deliver a truly consistent hybrid experience.

BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- AppNeta, a leader in actionable, 4-Dimensional network performance monitoring, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that AppNeta Performance Manager has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Outposts deployments. AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience.

Achieving the AWS Outposts Ready designation differentiates AppNeta as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product fully tested on AWS Outposts. AWS Outposts Ready products are generally available and supported for AWS customers, with clear deployment documentation for AWS Outposts. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

"Customers are looking for ways to easily manage, monitor, and control the network architecture connecting their enterprise cloud infrastructure with their employees and customers," said Joshua Burgin, General Manager, AWS Outposts, AWS. "With AppNeta Performance Manager available for customers to deploy with AWS Outposts, customers can easily define, deploy, and monitor a network architecture that spans their AWS Outposts, the AWS region, and their broader enterprise network architecture to deliver a truly consistent hybrid experience."

"AppNeta is proud to achieve AWS Service Ready status as we continue to scale the capabilities and reach of our product to support the future of work," said John Tewfik, AppNeta's Director of Global Alliances. "Our team is dedicated to giving our customers actionable network visibility that helps ensure the optimal end-user experience of business-critical applications by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

To support the seamless integration and deployment of AWS Outposts Ready solutions, AWS established the AWS Outposts Ready Program to help customers identify products integrated with AWS Outposts and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated with AWS Outpost deployments.

Using AppNeta Performance Manager alongside AWS Outposts, customers will benefit from end-to-end observability of network performance and end-user experience across highly critical WAN connections. Any deployment of AppNeta monitoring on AWS Outposts is wholly supported by AppNeta, including all monitoring for internal and 3rd-party network connections to AWS Outposts, AWS cloud instances, and your remote locations. AppNeta ensures visibility into network performance and all necessary metrics for you to take action if something goes wrong.

"AppNeta has been a valued partner whose solutions provide visibility into our customers' experiences with our digital education products. Their tools provide a wealth of detailed trend and diagnostics information from the browser-to-app communications path that has helped us reduce time-to-recover by well over 50%," said Pat Conniff, Senior Director, TechOps at Cengage.

This AWS Outposts Ready designation follows a banner year for AppNeta, as the company was recently lauded with the 2021 BIG Innovation Award and Stratus Award for Cloud Computing, the 2021 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award and 2021 Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award from TMC, and the 2021 Excellence in Customer Service Award from the Business Intelligence Group, among other trophies recognizing AppNeta's ability to scale monitoring capabilities to the needs of enterprises in the midst of cloud transformations.

AppNeta is the only network performance monitoring solution that analyzes network data through a 4-Dimensional lens, delivering actionable, end-to-end insights from the end-user perspective. With AppNeta's SaaS-based solution, IT and Network Ops teams at large, distributed enterprises can quickly pinpoint issues that affect network and business-critical cloud application performance, regardless of where they occur. AppNeta is trusted by some of the biggest Fortune 1000 companies, including 3 out of the 5 largest corporations in the world, as well as 4 out of the 5 largest cloud providers. For more information, visit www.appneta.com .

