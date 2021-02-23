AppNeta Accelerates Market Traction with Global Alliances Program

Deliver minute-by-minute performance insights into the end-user experience of any business critical application. Tweet this

Leading this charge is John Tewfik, AppNeta's newly appointed Director of Global Alliances . Tewfik, an 8-year veteran of AppNeta, will work closely with AppNeta's Global Alliance partners to build Go To Market strategies that will accelerate time-to-value for customers, all while creating new revenue opportunities for partners that allow them to grow and differentiate in the market.

"We have successfully engaged and aligned with technology and solution providers who are positioned as part of the transformation strategy of modern enterprises. We've already achieved many successes to date by driving differentiated, consultative value to both the enterprise and to our partner providers through the visibility AppNeta provides," says John Tewfik. "I couldn't be more excited to strengthen the value our partners can bring directly to their enterprise customers by expanding our relationships with these world-class technology and solution providers."

The core of this offer centers around AppNeta's multi award-winning ability to deliver minute-by-minute performance insights into the end-user experience of any business critical application, from any location that an end user leverages applications, over any wired or wireless network. Primarily focused on remote users working from anywhere, AppNeta solves visibility challenges for the I.T. teams of the largest and most complex enterprises on Earth.

"Enterprises are now in a spot where network transformation doesn't happen on a schedule, but constantly, as enterprise I.T. teams continue to optimize their remote, work-from-anywhere connections and seek out new tools to ensure their success in the cloud," said Matt Stevens, AppNeta CEO. "With John Tewfik at the helm of our Global Alliances program, we have an opportunity to leverage the proven power of our platform with a select group of partners who are best suited to smooth the path for delivery of business-critical applications for their global enterprise customers."

ABOUT APPNETA

AppNeta is the only network performance monitoring solution that analyzes network data through a 4-Dimensional lens, delivering actionable, end-to-end insights from the end-user perspective. With AppNeta's SaaS-based solution, IT and Network Ops teams at large, distributed enterprises can quickly pinpoint issues that affect network and business-critical cloud application performance, regardless of where they occur. AppNeta is trusted by some of the biggest Fortune 1000 companies, including 3 out of the 5 largest corporations in the world, as well as 4 out of the 5 largest cloud providers. For more information, visit www.appneta.com .

SOURCE AppNeta

For further information: Paul Davenport, [email protected], 781.263.4230, http://www.appneta.com

Related Links

http://www.appneta.com

