Applitools Wins Best Testing Service and Tool in DevOps Dozen 2021 Awards

Company's Visual AI technology recognized by customers, industry analysts and media publishers as leading vendor for test automation multiple times over the past six months

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 /CNW/ --Applitools ( applitools.com ), provider of next generation test automation platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud, today announced it was recognized as the "Best Testing Service/Tool" in the 2021 DevOps Dozen Awards program. In its seventh year, the DevOps Dozen Awards celebrate innovative people and companies whose contributions are of great value to the DevOps community.

Winning the DevOps Dozen Award is the most recent company milestone achieved by Applitools, with the following highlights all occurring within the past six months:

"We're so appreciative of our customers, partners, community and organizations that recognize Applitools as a leader in the test automation space, but we're only at the beginning of our journey," said Gil Sever, CEO and co-founder of Applitools. "2021 proved we must continue to grow our team, deliver excellent customer support, drive more product innovation, and build new solutions to expand our Visual AI platform, and the ecosystem around Applitools."

In May 2021, Applitools announced Thoma Bravo's strategic investment in Applitools to spool up more resources and expertise to fulfill the company's vision for the future of Visual AI and the next generation of test automation. The company has since recorded record growth, multiple industry recognitions, signed new customers from the Fortune 100 and has steadily expanded its team around the world.

Today, the world's top brands — including nine of the top 10 software companies, seven of the top 10 North American banks, two of the top three North American retailers — use Applitools Visual AI to accelerate innovation, protect their brands and ensure flawless digital experiences.

Customer testimonials:

"I believe Applitools is the leading vendor in the testing space and it's wonderful to see others recognize the company for their accomplishments," said Greg Sypolt, VP of Quality Engineering at EVERFI. "We've been using Applitools for years and are seeing incredible results from their Visual AI technology, which is unlike any other offering in the market today."

"There is no other visual validation tool that can give you the confidence level as Applitools. This is an awesome tool to have." — Chandra R., Fortune 500 Hospitality Industry Customer

"Our business has used Applitools for over two years now and have peace of mind knowing our application's testing is in good hands." — Ryan L., Fortune 500 Healthcare Industry Customer

About Applitools

Applitools is leading the industry in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to test automation, delivering a next generation test automation platform powered by Visual AI. Over 400 hundred of the world's top brands from verticals such as Tech, Banking, Insurance, Retail, Pharma, and Publishing -- including 50 of the Fortune 100 -- use Applitools to deliver the best possible digital experiences to millions of customers on any device and browser, and across every screen size and operating system.

Applitools' Ultrafast Test Cloud modernizes critical test automation use cases -- Functional Testing, Visual Testing, Web and Mobile UI/UX Testing, Cross Browser Testing, Responsive Web Design Testing, Cross Device Testing, PDF Testing, Accessibility Testing and Compliance Testing -- to transform the way businesses deliver innovation at the speed of DevOps without jeopardizing their brand.

Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. To learn more, visit applitools.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

