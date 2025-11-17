Applied Brain Research Appoints Eva Lau, Co-founder of Two Small Fish Ventures, to Board of Directors

Leading AI and Semiconductor Investor Brings Deep Technology Expertise and Startup Scaling Experience to Pioneer of State Space AI Models

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Applied Brain Research Inc. (ABR) today announced the appointment of Eva Lau, Co-founder and General Partner of Two Small Fish Ventures, to its board of directors, effective immediately. Lau brings extensive experience in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and venture investing to support the company's continued growth as the inventor of state space AI models and developer of the world's first accelerator ASIC for running them on edge devices at ultra-low power. ABR has raised over $3.6M USD in its initial funding and is actively expanding its customer engagements. EETimes has recently showcased ABR's progress: https://www.eetimes.com/applied-brain-research-demos-first-silicon-for-state-space-models/

Eva Lau (CNW Group/Applied Brain Research Inc.)

"We are thrilled to welcome Eva to our board of directors at this pivotal point in time," said Kevin Conley, CEO of Applied Brain Research. "Her unique combination of technical expertise, operational experience scaling breakthrough technology companies, and investment acumen in frontier computing technologies makes her an invaluable addition to our board. Eva's insights will be instrumental as we commercialize our state space models and TSP1 chip and expand our market presence in edge AI applications."

Lau is one of Canada's leading venture capitalists and one of the few women heading a venture fund in the country. Through Two Small Fish Ventures' third US$30 million fund, she invests in next-generation computing technologies spanning AI, semiconductors, robotics, and related applications. Her investment philosophy is informed by deep technical knowledge in network effects, artificial intelligence, and semiconductor technologies.

"Applied Brain Research is revolutionizing edge AI with their groundbreaking state space neural network technology," said Lau. "As the inventor of the Legendre Memory Unit--the first state space model--ABR has created a model architecture that enables unprecedented power efficiency. Further, their TSP1 chip takes that efficiency to levels 100x or more below leading edge compute platforms. I'm excited to join the board and contribute to the company's mission of enabling next-generation functionality for edge devices across industries from AR/VR to robotics to wearables and beyond."

Before co-founding Two Small Fish Ventures, Lau was a founding team member of Wattpad, one of Canada's most successful technology companies that leveraged AI to transform the global entertainment industry. She was instrumental in scaling the platform from thousands to tens of millions of users, demonstrating her ability to guide startups through exponential growth phases.

Her technology career includes positions at leading technology companies including ATI (now AMD), where she gained firsthand experience in semiconductor and graphics processing technologies. She has also worked with startup incubators, developing expertise in early-stage company development and acceleration.

Lau holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Toronto and an MBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University.

About Applied Brain Research

Applied Brain Research Inc. (ABR) is an Artificial Intelligence model company spun out of the Centre for Theoretical Neuroscience at the University of Waterloo, focused on building the most efficient, performant and responsive AI solutions for real world applications. ABR's proprietary and patented State Space Models enable deployment of powerful real-time AI directly in devices where power, latency, accuracy and privacy matter most. For more information, visit www.appliedbrainresearch.com .

SOURCE Applied Brain Research Inc.

Media contact: Kevin Conley, CEO, [email protected]