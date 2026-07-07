Applications Open for Habitat for Humanity GTA's Attainable Homeownership Program at 355 Coxwell as Construction Reaches Major Milestone

Topping-off ceremony marks significant progress on innovative partnership delivering 33 attainable homes for Toronto residents.

TORONTO, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Less than nine months after a ceremonial groundbreaking on an innovative partnership to expand attainable homeownership in Toronto, Habitat for Humanity GTA, together with the Government of Ontario and the City of Toronto, today celebrate a major construction milestone at 355 Coxwell Avenue while announcing that applications for the project's attainable homeownership program are open.

The topping-off ceremony marks the completion of the building's structural frame--a visible milestone in the delivery of 33 attainable homes that will create new pathways to homeownership for Toronto households.

As construction continues toward completion in Q2 2027, today's announcement represents an equally important milestone: applications are open to prospective homeowners looking to reside in one of the 33 units.

"Today's milestone is about more than reaching the top of a building," said Ene Underwood, CEO, Habitat for Humanity GTA. "It's about reaching the moment when future homeowners can begin to see themselves here. Less than nine months ago, we celebrated the beginning of construction. Today, we're opening the door for individuals and families to begin their own journey toward homeownership."

Announced in October 2025, the six-storey modular condominium at 355 Coxwell Avenue is the first flagship project identified under the Ontario-Toronto New Deal for the construction of below-market attainable modular homes. The project is the result of a partnership between the Government of Ontario, the City of Toronto and Habitat for Humanity GTA, demonstrating how innovative construction methods and cross-sector collaboration can help create more attainable homeownership opportunities.

"Homeownership remains the quintessential dream for many Ontario residents," said Rob Flack, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. "This project will help bring that dream within reach for more families, offering a foothold in today's housing market. Our government will continue creating the conditions needed for more success stories like this to take place, including through legislative reforms and measures like the recent HST rebate."

A $4.9 million investment from the City of Toronto, together with a $10 million investment from the Government of Ontario, is helping deliver attainable homeownership opportunities for households earning up to Toronto's 70th income percentile.

"Every Torontonian deserves the opportunity to build a future in the city they call home," said Olivia Chow, The Mayor of Toronto. "Projects like 355 Coxwell demonstrate what is possible when governments and community partners work together to create more pathways to homeownership. By making better use of public land and embracing innovative approaches to housing delivery, we can help more residents access attainable homes and strengthen communities across Toronto."

The new residential building now stands as visible proof of progress. With the building's structure complete and applications now open, today's milestone signals the transition from construction to community.

Future homeowners are invited to begin the application process now, giving eligible households the opportunity to learn about the program, determine eligibility and prepare for occupancy, anticipated in Q2 2027.

"Habitat's homeownership program creates opportunities that just wouldn't exist otherwise. We're incredibly thankful to the City of Toronto, the Government of Ontario and all the partners who are helping to make owning a home possible for more families," said Mostofa, Habitat Resident.

Applications for Habitat for Humanity GTA's attainable homeownership program at 355 Coxwell Avenue are now open. Interested applicants can learn more about eligibility requirements and begin the application process by visiting https://habitatgta.ca/coxwell/.

About Habitat for Humanity GTA

Habitat for Humanity GTA brings people together to build homes, communities and possibilities. We are Greater Toronto's most recognized provider and advocate of solutions that tackle our region's housing crisis. Our vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. We focus on creative solutions to address the affordable housing crisis in Toronto, Brampton, Caledon, York Region, and Durham Region. Since 1988, Habitat GTA has built 26 new communities, empowering more than 650 families.

About City of Toronto

Toronto is home to more than three million people whose diversity and experiences make this great city Canada's leading economic engine and one of the world's most diverse and livable cities. As an Official Host City for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a global leader in technology, finance, film, music, culture and innovation and climate action, and consistently places at the top of international rankings due to investments championed by its government, residents and businesses. For more information, visit the City's website, or follow us on X, Instagram or Facebook.

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area

Media Contacts: Habitat for Humanity: [email protected]; City of Toronto: [email protected]; Minister of Municipal Affairs & Housing: [email protected]