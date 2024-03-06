Applications open for EU-Canada Young Journalist Fellowship 2024

OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Delegation of the European Union to Canada and the Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) are pleased to announce the 2024 edition of the European Union-Canada Young Journalist Fellowship.

Deadline for submissions is Monday, 6 May 2024. The study tour to Brussels will take place in October 2024.

The EU-Canada Young Journalist Fellowship aims to recognize outstanding journalistic talent among young Canadians. Since 2001, three candidates have been selected every year to participate in a week-long study tour to experience the EU institutions, the Canadian Mission to the EU, and media outlets in Brussels. Winners will also attend the daily European Commission press briefing. All expenses are paid for by the Delegation of the European Union to Canada. Winners will also benefit from a one-year CAJ membership or one-year CAJ membership renewal.

Winners will also be invited to an awards ceremony co-hosted by the Office of the Speaker of the House of Commons and the CAJ on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

The EU-Canada Young Journalist Fellowship seeks to foster links between Europeans and Canadians and to raise awareness of the European Union among a new generation of Canadian students and journalists.

Winners are required to submit a sample of their work and to chronicle their study tour experience online or in print during the study tour or upon their return from Europe (i.e. published articles, blogging, social media platforms).

Eligibility:

In order to be eligible, participants must be:

Actively enrolled in a Canadian university/post-secondary institution or active in the field of journalism

Between the ages 18-30

Canadian citizen or permanent resident

Applications must include:

1. Sample of work

Applicants are invited to submit a recent sample of their work in any format, in English or French, about the European Union or European Union-Canada relations. One work sample only .

. Entry requirements: If print or digital: News stories or opinion pieces of maximum 1,000 words, unpublished or published within the six previous months from application date. If audio-visual: News reports of up to 90 seconds duration or mini-documentaries of anywhere between 4 and 5 minutes. The date of the unpublished text or report must be indicated. In case of published text or broadcast report, the date and name of media outlet must be indicated.

The jury will pay particular attention to journalistic qualities and talent, rigorous research, factual accuracy and topic relevance to EU and EU-Canada relations .

2. Letter of motivation

Applicants must write a letter of motivation clearly outlining specific topics they plan to write about during/upon return from Europe and where their work will appear (media outlet, social media, blog etc.)

and where their work will appear (media outlet, social media, blog etc.) Winners will have complete editorial independence and, while the Delegation and the Canadian Association of Journalists will retain the right to publish/reproduce their work to promote the program in future years, applicants will maintain intellectual property rights of their work.

The letter should also include the reasons for applying and the anticipated benefits to be derived from participation in the study trip.

3. Curriculum vitae



4. Proof of Canadian citizenship or permanent resident status



The closing date for applications is 6 May 2024

Please note that incomplete applications, i.e. applications not containing all of the above documents submitted at the same time, will not be considered.

For audio-visual entries, please send online link by e-mail or USB by mail with the application.

Applications are to be sent either by e-mail to [email protected] or by mail to the following address:

Delegation of the European Union to Canada

Ref.: EU-Canada Young Journalist Fellowship

150 Metcalfe Street, Suite 1900

Ottawa, Ontario K2P 1P1

Final selection by the Jury:

The Jury, consisting of EU Delegation representatives, professional journalists and academics, will meet in spring 2024 to select the best pieces received by the closing date. The decisions of the Jury will be final. The three winners will be notified directly

The Study Tour scheduled for October 2024

Established in 1976, the European Union Delegation to Canada is a fully-fledged diplomatic mission and, as such, the natural contact point in Canada between the EU and the Canadian authorities. It also has a strong public diplomacy mandate designed to enhance the knowledge and understanding of the European Union as well as EU-Canada relations.

The Canadian Association of Journalists is Canada's largest national professional organization for journalists from all media, representing members across the country. The CAJ's primary roles are to provide high-quality professional development for its members and public-interest advocacy.

