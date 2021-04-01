Applications of Location-Based & Geospatial Intelligence Data

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Enterprises, government agencies, and law enforcement use Cobwebs Technologies' geospatial data and spatial analysis to get location intelligence, which is a powerful tool to understand situations or events, get insight into, e.g., where events take place and who is involved to make informed decisions. Companies use location intelligence to, e.g., pinpoint optimal locations for their brick-and-mortar stores, government agencies use it in time of, e.g., natural disasters such as wildfires, and law enforcement uses it to identify the locations of threat actors, crime syndicates, criminal acts, and mass events turning into riots. In other words, location-based data provides unique insights, reveals hidden relationships, patterns, and trends that are crucial for follow-up.

In general, harnessing geospatial data requires a geospatial intelligence platform. Collecting enormous amounts of location-based data on the surface, deep, and dark web is extremely labor-intensive. Due to limited budgets and time restraints, a user-friendly WEBINT platform is needed that scrapes from all layers of the web, analyzes the collected data, and presents the actionable results in a user-friendly GUI. The cutting-edge location solution of Cobwebs Technologies automatically reveals and analyzes location-based data using interactive maps. It only collects open-source data to comply with the stringent statutory rules and regulations regarding data protection. This allows analysts and investigators to efficiently generate intelligent insights from the huge amounts of hidden and complex OSINT data. Connecting open-source web data with live and real-world information is a valuable addition to analyses and investigations.

A geospatial intelligence platform, such as the WebLoc from Cobwebs Technologies, provides real-world insights into locations and data that are of interest to analysts and investigators. The unique capabilities of such a platform enable location-based information to get location intelligence and investigative reports. The platform is designed to meticulously race through and scan endless digital channels from the web ecosystem, collecting and analyzing huge amounts of location-based data in any specified geographic location. This information is then displayed on a simple and map-centric interface which allows users to conduct a map-based and visual investigation.

The interactive map allows for filtering and analyzing data for gaining vital intelligence. This way, location-based structures and unstructured data from a large range of sources reveal various threats, including off-the-grid threat actors. Analysts and investigators can also use the collected and analyzed data for geofencing in order to discover relations between seemingly non-related data points. The platform also allows users to get historical data and use analytic tools for getting actionable insights. By collecting and analyzing real-time location intelligence using non-intrusive methods, threats can be identified for quick action. Furthermore, hidden connections are revealed, combining location-based data and open-source information and presenting it in an interactive multi-layered map for government agencies and law enforcement to take quick action.

With location-based intelligence using a WEBINT platform informed decisions can be made without setting foot on the ground, based on the generated dynamic reports. These automated real-time reports are the result of various location-based filtering inputs.

To summarize, location-based and geospatial intelligence data are crucial for analyses and investigations to make informed decisions. Only a geospatial intelligence platform can provide analysts and investigators with the location-based intelligence they need.

