Applications For The Sigourney Award-2021 Accepted Now Through June

SEATTLE, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Each year, The Sigourney Trust honors up to four individuals or organizations with The Sigourney Award, an international, independent prize recognizing achievements that make outstanding contributions to the psychoanalytic community. Now through June 30, those whose work may qualify for The Sigourney Award-2021 can apply for this prestigious distinction and substantial cash prize ranging between $25,000 and $40,000.

"Our founder Mary Sigourney sought to reward those expanding psychoanalysis and to celebrate its ability to benefit the public good across the globe," says Barbara Sherland, JD, co-trustee of the wholly independent organization which has presented The Sigourney Award since 1990.

A 2021 applicant's work must be innovative and promote the understanding or evolution of psychoanalysis and psychoanalytic thinking. All theoretical orientations are welcome; work must have occurred between 2010-2020. Each applicant completes an online submission with a curriculum vitae, examples of work, a photo, and two letters of support. Applications will be accepted through June 30, 2021 in all languages that can be translated by Google tools.

The distinguished independent judges' panel for The Sigourney Award holds strong to the Trust's mission and remains anonymous to support an unbiased and thorough evaluation process. Award recipients will be announced in October.

Applicants whose work does not win are welcome to enter again. Visit www.sigourneyaward.org to apply and learn more.

"We look forward to reviewing exceptional work applied in evolutionary ways throughout the world and welcoming new recipients to our unique community," says William A. Myerson, PhD and MBA, co-trustee for The Sigourney Trust.

About The Sigourney Award

The Sigourney Trust, an independent nonprofit organization established by Mary Sigourney in 1989, bestows The Sigourney Award annually as international recognition and reward for outstanding work that advances psychoanalysis and psychoanalytic thought. Ms. Sigourney was a psychotherapist, publisher, and community activist who had a passionate interest in psychoanalysis and understood its ability to benefit and extend human conversation across various disciplines. To date, 133 Award Recipients from 22 countries represent her global vision. The Sigourney Award recipients' ground-breaking work has significantly contributed to human affairs on topics ranging from clinical psychoanalysis, neuroscience, feminism, and political oppression.

