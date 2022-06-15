APPLE REGAINS WORLD'S MOST VALUABLE BRAND STATUS WHILE CANADIAN BANKS SHOOT UP THE RANKINGS

Kantar Canada Inc.

Jun 15, 2022, 00:01 ET

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Apple sits on top of the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2022 ranking and is on track to become the first trillion-dollar brand. With a brand value of $947.1bn USD, Apple stands out for its high degree of differentiation and continued diversification across its hardware, software and services portfolio. Google moves up to second place and is one of the fastest risers in the ranking, increasing its brand value by 79% to $819.6bn USD. Google's suite of work and productivity apps have made it an essential part of consumers' lives worldwide.

The combined value of the world's Top 100 most valuable brands has increased by 23% to $8.7 trillion USD over the past year, highlighting the importance of brand strength in navigating an unsettled global economy.

Thirty-seven brands improved their ranking this year. In 2022, over three quarters of brand value originated from US companies. Media & Entertainment, Business Solutions & Technology Providers and Retail categories account for over half of the total value of the Top 100 ranking.

Kantar BrandZ Top 10 Most Valuable Global Brands 2022

Rank
2022

Rank
change

Brand

Country of
Origin

Brand
Value
2022 ($Mil
USD)

Brand
Value
2021 ($Mil
USD)

% Brand
Value Change
2022 vs 2021

1

1

Apple

US

947,062

611,997

55 %

2

1

Google

US

819,573

457,998

79 %

3

-2

Amazon

US

705,646

683,852

3 %

4

0

Microsoft

US

611,460

410,271

49 %

5

0

Tencent

China

214,023

240,931

-11 %

6

3

McDonald's

US

196,526

154,921

27 %

7

1

Visa

US

191,032

191,285

0 %

8

-2

Facebook

US

186,421

226,744

-18 %

9

-2

Alibaba

China

169,966

196,912

-14 %

10

11

Louis Vuitton

France

124,273

75,730

64 %

Three Canadians brands appeared in the 2022 ranking. RBC (Royal Bank of Canada) continues to command the position of the most valuable Canadian brand, coming in at #57. Valued at $39.5bn USD (a 43% increase from last year), RBC moved up six positions in the Global Top 100 and is now in second position among Global Banks.

TD retains its position as the second most valuable Canadian brand, and with a value of $29.7bn USD (up 47% from 2021), it ranks as the 72nd most valuable global brand and the eighth most valuable bank. It was among the fastest risers in the study, moving up 18 positions in the ranking.

Kantar BrandZ Top 10 Most Valuable Bank Brands 2022

Rank
2022

Rank
change

Brand

Country of
Origin

Brand
Value
2022
($ Mil.
USD)

Brand
Value
2021
($ Mil.
USD)

% Brand
Value Change
2022 vs 2021

1

1

Wells Fargo

US

43,052

27,995

54 %

2

1

RBC

Canada

39,522

27,607

43 %

3

2

J.P. Morgan

US

37,412

24,105

55 %

4

0

HDFC Bank

India

35,603

26,369

35 %

5

-4

ICBC

China

35,315

37,765

-6 %

6

0

Chase

US

32,098

21,830

47 %

7

3

Bank of America

US

30,846

19,315

60 %

8

-1

TD

Canada

29,720

20,208

47 %

9

0

Commonwealth Bank of
Australia

Australia

26,601

19,468

37 %

10

N/A

Morgan Stanley

US

21,219

N/A

N/A

With a Brand Value of $20.4bn USD, Lululemon again ranks as the fourth most valuable apparel brand.

Kantar BrandZ Top 10 Most Valuable Apparel Brands 2022 

Rank
2022

Rank
change

Brand

Country of
Origin

Brand
Value
2022
($ Mil.
USD)

Brand
Value
2021
($ Mil.
USD)

% Brand
Value Change
2022 vs 2021

1

0

Nike

US

109,601

83,709

31 %

2

1

Zara

Spain

25,400

21,382

19 %

3

-1

Adidas

Germany

23,791

22,344

6 %

4

0

Lululemon

Canada

20,424

17,893

14 %

5

0

Uniqlo

Japan

14,156

15,443

-8 %

6

0

H&M

Sweden

7,232

6,871

5 %

7

0

Puma

Germany

5,169

3,607

43 %

8

0

ANTA

China

3,772

3,005

26 %

9

N/A

Li Ning

China

3,767

N/A

N/A

10

N/A

Under Armour

US

3,284

N/A

N/A

"Our 2022 rankings demonstrate both the resilience of our Canadian Banking brands and their ability to create Brand Value by connecting with consumers to outperform other brands on the world stage," observes Scott Megginson, President of Kantar Canada. "They are leaders among brands in the global Financial Services sector and the number one position is coming within reach for RBC.

"It is also encouraging to see how Lululemon has continued to build Brand Value as people return to work," adds Megginson. "Its reputation for innovation, quality and reliability allows them to command a premium in the market." 

Sector leaders come from a mix of industry sectors

Technology and Luxury brands grew the fastest; 46% for Consumer Technology and 45% for Luxury. Bank and Automotive brands also demonstrated impressive growth; Automotive by 34% and Banks by +30%. This compares to growth across sectors such as Apparel (20%) and Personal Care (17%). At a category level, Wells Fargo was the only new No.1 brand, moving from second to first place in the Banking category and replacing China's ICBC.

Category Leaders: Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2022 

Rank
2022

Category

Brand

Country of
Origin

Brand
Value
2022
($M
USD)

Brand
Value
2021
($M
USD)

Brand
Value
Change

1

Alcohol

Moutai

China

103,380

109,330

-5 %

1

Apparel

Nike

US

109,601

83,709

31 %

1

Banks

Wells Fargo

US

43,052

27,995

54 %

1

Business Solutions and
Technology Providers

Microsoft

US

611,460

410,271

49 %

1

Cars

Tesla

US

75,933

42,606

78 %

1

Consumer Technology

Apple

US

947,062

611,997

55 %

1

Fast Food

McDonald's

US

196,526

154,921

27 %

1

Food and Beverages

Coca-Cola

US

89,985

80,484

12 %

1

Luxury

Louis Vuitton

France

124,273

75,730

64 %

1

Media and Entertainment

Google

US

766,779

N/A

N/A

1

Personal Care

L'Oréal Paris

France

47,480

38,309

24 %

1

Retail

Amazon

US

281,695

N/A

N/A

1

Telecom Providers

Verizon

US

101,962

101,943

0 %

*In Retail, the value of Amazon includes its retail businesses only; For Media & Entertainment, Google includes Google branded services and products, excluding Google Cloud.

"Strong brand affinity underpins a customer's willingness to pay and has never been more important for organizations looking to offset spiking inflation," explains Martin Guerrieria, Head of Kantar BrandZ. "This year's results show us the value of continued investment in brand and marketing capabilities, as a means of maximizing business returns, irrespective of market conditions."

Focus on brand-building, product and market diversification maximizes business returns:
  • The pandemic has further accelerated growth of e-commerce in the retail category, hence brands with stronger connections to consumers were able to sustain their growth online and beyond.
  • Portfolio brands that continue to innovate and diversify their offer continue to grow, especially evident with Apple, Google and Amazon, amongst others, as their services cross technology, entertainment and payment services. Brands reliant on one category or market have the greatest risk profile, whereas brands that have diversified into multiple categories and markets showed faster brand value growth in 2022 and have a better chance of above-average growth.
  • To navigate a disruptive market, brands must lock down trust as a means of driving stability and safety. More than in the past, brands today must build trust on the basis of societal performance, not just product performance. Sometimes, this means a social purpose that is integrated into the entire organization. Nike is a good example with its ongoing commitment to inspire and innovate for everyone, not just high-performance athletes, particularly girls and minority communities.

"Kantar BrandZ's 2022 global report, the 17th edition, uncovers the importance of brand-building to help survive market disruption", continues Guerrieria. "Brands are typically the biggest assets businesses have, adding massive value to the balance sheet. In uncertain times, management decisions on marketing investment can be supported by proven metrics. Kantar BrandZ's brand valuations clearly show how great marketing connects to brand value in both the short and long-term."

In October 2022, Kantar will unveil the third edition of the Kantar BrandZ Top 40 Most Valuable Canadian Brands ranking and report, which will share key insights and highlight the success of Canadian-originated brands.

The Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2022 ranking, report and extensive analysis are available now via www.kantar.com/campaigns/brandz/global  

About Kantar BrandZ: Kantar BrandZ is the global currency when assessing brand value, quantifying the contribution of brands to business' financial performance. Kantar's annual global and local brand valuation rankings combine rigorously analyzed financial data, with extensive brand equity research. Since 1998, BrandZ has shared brand-building insights with business leaders based on interviews with 4.1 million consumers, for 19,250 brands in 51 markets. Discover more about Kantar BrandZ here.   

About Kantar:

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data and analytics company. We have a complete, unique and rounded understanding of how people think, feel and act; globally and locally in over 90 markets. By combining the deep expertise of our people, our data resources and benchmarks and our innovative analytics and technology, we help our clients understand people and inspire growth.

