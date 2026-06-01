APOTEX HEALTH CORP. LAUNCHES ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

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TORONTO, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Apotex Health Corp. ("Apotex" or the "Company") today announced the launch of its previously disclosed initial public offering (the "Offering") of common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") and the commencement of its roadshow following the filing of an amended and restated preliminary base PREP prospectus (the "Amended and Restated Preliminary Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The Offering is expected to be between 41,666,671 and 50,000,006 Common Shares at a price per Common Share between $20.00 and $24.00 (the "Offering Price"), for gross proceeds of approximately $1 billion. The Offering consists of a treasury offering by Apotex of between 35,416,666 and 42,500,000 Common Shares at the Offering Price, for gross proceeds of approximately $850 million to Apotex, and a secondary offering by certain shareholders of the Company (the "Selling Shareholders") of between 6,250,005 and 7,500,006 Common Shares at the Offering Price, for gross proceeds of approximately $150 million to the Selling Shareholders. The Selling Shareholders are expected to grant an over-allotment option to the underwriters to purchase up to an additional 6,250,000 to 7,500,000 Common Shares at the Offering Price, exercisable at any time, in whole or in part, until 30 days after the closing date of the Offering, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

The Offering is being made through a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc., and Scotiabank, as co-lead managers, joint global coordinators and joint lead bookrunners, BMO Capital Markets and Jefferies Securities, Inc., as joint bookrunners, and CIBC Capital Markets, ATB Cormark Capital Markets, Desjardins Capital Markets, National Bank Capital Markets, MUFG, Raymond James, Bloom Burton Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Stifel and Paradigm Capital Inc., as co-managers.

Goodmans LLP is acting as Canadian legal counsel to Apotex and Stikeman Elliott LLP is acting as Canadian legal counsel to the underwriters. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as US legal counsel to Apotex and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is acting as US legal counsel to the underwriters.

The Amended and Restated Preliminary Prospectus contains important information relating to the Company, the Common Shares and the Offering and remains subject to amendment and completion. Copies of the Amended and Restated Preliminary Prospectus and any amendment will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. An electronic or paper copy of the Amended and Restated Preliminary Prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from RBC Dominion Securities Inc. by mail at Attention: Distribution Centre, RBC Wellington Square, 8th Floor, 180 Wellington Street West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5J 0C2 and by e-mail at [email protected]; or TD Securities Inc. at 1625 Tech Avenue, Mississauga, Ontario, L4W 5P5, Attention: Symcor, NPM, or by telephone at (289) 360-2009 or by email at [email protected]; or Scotia Capital Inc. at 40 Temperance Street, 6th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5H 0B4, Attention Equity Capital Markets, or by phone at (416)-863-7704 or by email at [email protected].

The Amended and Restated Preliminary Prospectus has not yet become final for purposes of a distribution of securities to the public. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy these securities in any province or territory of Canada prior to the time of receipt for the final base PREP prospectus or other authorization is obtained from the securities regulatory authority in such province or territory.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Apotex in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has applied to list the Common Shares to be distributed under the Offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). Listing is subject to the approval of the TSX in accordance with its original listing requirements. The TSX has not conditionally approved the Company's listing application and there is no assurance that the TSX will approve the listing application.

About Apotex

Apotex is a Canadian-based global health company. We improve everyday access to affordable, innovative medicines and health products for millions of people around the world, with a broad portfolio of generic, biosimilar, and innovative branded pharmaceuticals, and consumer health products. Headquartered in Toronto, with regional offices globally, including in the United States, Mexico, and India, we are the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company and a health partner of choice for the Americas for pharmaceutical licensing and product acquisitions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by the Company to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to complete the Offering, failure to obtain conditional approval for the listing of the Common Shares on the TSX and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Amended and Restated Preliminary Prospectus. Apotex undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Apotex Health Corp.

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