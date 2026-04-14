Apkudo and Qates Launch High-Volume Automated Screen Restoration System to Maximize Device Resale Value

New Powered by Apkudo technology for buff and polish combines advanced plasma treatment and precision automation to accelerate screen restoration at scale for global refurbishment leaders.

BALTIMORE, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Apkudo, the Device Passport™ Platform company, today announced that Qates joined the Powered by Apkudo ecosystem, with the launch of the Apkudo Buff-Polish system. This industrial-grade screen restoration solution is designed for high-volume device processors, carriers, and original equipment manufacturers seeking to maximize the resale value of pre-owned assets. By integrating Qates' specialized hardware with the Apkudo platform, customers unlock a scalable way to turn scratched screens into like-new, revenue-ready devices.

Qates Powered by Apkudo Buff-Polish Product Image

Cosmetic condition, particularly screen quality, is one of the strongest predictors of resale value in the secondary device market, with scratched displays often triggering double-digit price reductions or costly replacements. Traditional refurbishment often requires costly screen replacements or manual polishing processes that are difficult to scale and frequently lead to inconsistent quality and lower margins for high-volume operators. As consumer demand for pristine used devices increases, the industry needs a repeatable, data-driven method to restore screens without compromising device integrity.

The Qates system offers an easy-to-scale, automated solution that restores screens to a high-quality finish while protecting the device's original display. This efficient process removes scratches more effectively than traditional methods without the mess or complicated setup usually required for restoration. Each system can handle 12 devices per hour, often enabling businesses to more than double their typical output with a small team. Unlike standalone cosmetic restoration tools, every Buff-Polish action is automatically recorded in the Apkudo Device Passport, creating a permanent, auditable record of improvement that travels with the device across owners, channels, and markets.

"As part of the Powered by Apkudo ecosystem, the Qates system connects physical restoration with digital verification, turning cosmetic improvements into durable, market-recognized value," said Josh Matthews, CEO and Co-Founder of Apkudo. "This is not just about polishing glass; it is about using data and precision to unlock the full financial and circular potential of every asset."

Strategic Benefits for Asset Owners

Higher residual value: Eliminate scratches that directly reduce resale prices

Eliminate scratches that directly reduce resale prices Lower refurbishment cost: Avoid unnecessary screen replacements

Avoid unnecessary screen replacements Verified trust: Every improvement recorded in the Device Passport

Every improvement recorded in the Device Passport Operational scale: High throughput without expanding facility footprint

High throughput without expanding facility footprint Sustainable growth: Extend device lifespan and reduce parts dependency

Learn more about Apkudo's Device Passport platform and the new Buff-Polish solution by visiting apkudo.com.

About Apkudo

Apkudo is the Device Passport Platform for the connected device ecosystem. We capture and unify data from every program, transaction, and touchpoint across a device's lifecycle, creating a single, trusted Device Passport™ for every asset. For companies that manage, sell, or buy devices, this means a verified record they can act on: to restore buyer confidence, maximize value, and reduce risk at every decision point. Our unique advantage is data fidelity and veracity, built on precision-automated robotics that have processed millions of devices, generating objective, machine-verified data that no competitor can match. To learn more, visit apkudo.com.

Media Contact:

Kristen Barry

SVP Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Apkudo