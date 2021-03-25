Apisero Named MuleSoft's Americas Premier and Global Humanitarian Partner of the Year 2021

Apisero also earned MuleSoft's first-ever Global Humanitarian Partner of the Year award for its work in creating opportunities for underrepresented individuals to build a career with MuleSoft through the company's Venkat Rao and Vatti Sriranganayukulu Scholarship (VRVSS) program. The program was launched in 2020 after the company recognized a growing need for assistance in the broader developer community.

"Often, we see individuals in the IT sector with the ambition, passion, and desire to further their career, but without the financial means to do so. We created the VRVSS scholarship program to give deserving candidates a career-skill they can use to enhance their market value and create a better opportunity for themselves," said Kranti Ponnam, chair of the board, Apisero.

"We congratulate Apisero on their growth and contributions to both our partner ecosystem and to communities in need with the VRVSS Scholarship program," said Dan McAllister, senior vice president of Global Alliances and Channels, MuleSoft.

According to MuleSoft's State of Business and IT Innovation report, 82% of business users believe employees need quick and easy access to business data to do their jobs effectively and remain productive, yet less than one-third believe their organization is very effective in connecting and using data from multiple sources to drive business value. MuleSoft partners, like Apisero, enable organizations to develop a Center of Enablement that empowers a self-service approach to integration across teams – scaling innovation and accelerating the speed of business. Apisero is a trusted advisor, helping customers align against business outcomes and delivering MuleSoft technology, templates and best practices.

The MuleSoft Partner Program consists of organizations that provide consulting and services for MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™. With skills and expertise that leverage API-led connectivity, MuleSoft partners help customers across industries to unlock business capabilities and become composable enterprises, delivering innovations faster.

As a longstanding MuleSoft and Salesforce Partner, Apisero continues to demonstrate a commitment to helping customers unlock and unify data to deliver connected customer experiences faster in a digital-first world.

"We are honored to be recognized by MuleSoft as a Premier Partner of the Year and Global Humanitarian Partner of the Year," said Vijay Rao, CEO and Founder, Apisero. "We are extremely proud of the relationship we have built with MuleSoft, and these awards highlight our leadership in helping customers break down data silos and go digital faster and reinforces our commitment to driving forward equality, diversity, and opportunity for all."

To learn more about the MuleSoft Partner Program, visit: https://www.mulesoft.com/partner/apisero

To learn more about Apisero's VRVSS program, visit: https://apisero.smapply.io/prog/venkat_rao_and_vatti_sriranganayukulu_vrvss_scholarship/

About Apisero

Apisero is a MuleSoft Strategic and Salesforce Ridge Partner and the trusted source of platform solutions for commercial, mid-market, enterprise, and strategic customers. Our certified consultants are skilled in delivering mission-critical solutions that help our customers adapt to the evolving needs of their business while driving innovation and accelerating time-to-value.

Apisero is a registered trademarks or Apisero, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and certain other countries. MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.

SOURCE Apisero Inc

For further information: [email protected], https://www.apisero.com

Related Links

https://www.apisero.com

