Apical Group Commits Promoting Sustainable Growth Through Investing in OPUS Terminal by CyberLogitec

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- CyberLogitec, the leading provider of terminal operation solutions, together with Apical Balikpapan, part of Apical Group, announced today that they have signed a partnership agreement to implement OPUS Terminal at Apical Balikpapan's new terminal in Indonesia.

Apical's important key commitment in the palm oil industry, sustainability, has always strategically been at the core of their business. As such, APICAL sees supply chain traceability is a fundamental first step towards producing sustainable palm oil. To reinforce these objectives, as well as to more efficiently manage growth in customers' orders across the world and optimize throughput of their liquid bulk shipments, the Apical Group is enhancing its operations by expanding its berth and storage facilities at their own dedicated terminal in 2020, and has chosen CyberLogitec's OPUS Terminal to drive new infrastructure and business from 2021.

Challenges in Traceblility

As the palm oil industry is complex and involves numerous stakeholders, there is a pressing need to ensure that all processes are optimized and streamlined to achieve improved service levels while reducing unnecessary costs.

In implementing CyberLogitec's OPUS Terminal Operating Systems (TOS), APICAL can ensure that operations at can be performed at peak efficiency. Moving away from a traditionally manual method of managing jetty operations, the new TOS unlocks data-backed intelligence that allows the port operator to make informed decisions based on real time operating data, boosting overall productivity and agility in improving the terminal's response times.

Peter Setiabudi, PT Kutai Refinery Nusantara's Director shared: "As the world's leading palm oil exporting country, optimised, and data-centric container port operations around Indonesia can help boost overall competitivity of Indonesian palm oil. This also represents a point of importance, as the industry strives for greater sustainability. Cutting edge TOS will allow APICAL greater traceability of imports and exports and minimises any margins of error to ensure we have full visibility around products handled through the port. We hope that our move to modernise our port operations will inspire others in their own journeys in sustainability."

"CyberLogitec is thrilled to team up with Apical Group as they enter this new phase of operational excellence and traceability," said Jason Jae-Seung Hyeon, CEO of CyberLogitec. "We are confident our solution will be the catalyst to boost the productivity and efficiency at their port operations and contribute towards their drive for a sustainable ecosystem."

About CyberLogitec

CyberLogitec empowers the global supply chain with innovative technologies that address operational challenges, improve visibility, and meet industry demands. As a global leader in the maritime, port and logistics industry, our flexible, end-to-end solutions and consulting services help the industry adapt quickly to evolving needs of the market.

About Apical

Apical Group Ltd is one of the largest exporters of palm oil in Indonesia, owning and controlling an extensive spectrum of the palm oil business value chain from sourcing to distribution. It is also engaged in the refining, processing and trading of palm oil for both domestic use and international export. Its operations are located in Indonesia, China and Spain, and include five refineries, three biodiesel plants, an oleo-chemical plant and a kernel crushing plant. Apical's business is built on a broad sourcing network in Indonesia with integrated refinery assets at strategic locations in Indonesia and China. These are strengthened by efficient logistic channels supported by Apical's own infrastructure to deliver to a wide range of clients from international trade houses to local industrial buyers. With its unique business model, Apical has been able to control product quality and address sustainability and food safety issues, while running highly efficient operations at its world class refineries and integrated storage and bulking facilities.

For more information, please visit Apical's website: https://www.apicalgroup.com

