API partners with the University of Waterloo scientists to develop broad-spectrum small molecule therapeutics against coronaviruses

This announcement comes as API's third academic-industry collaboration this year to support research and drug development of antivirals and drugs against the coronavirus variants and contribute to Canada's pandemic preparedness.

University of Waterloo scientists - Dr. Aravindhan Ganesan, Research Professor, School of Pharmacy; Dr. Subha Kalyaanamoorthy, Assistant Professor, Chemistry and Dr. Todd Holyoak, Associate Professor, Department of Biology are the key collaborators on this study along with support from API's experts and its network facilities. The project will also create opportunities for training seven interns in the areas of structural biology and drug development.

"Our collaborative team is involved in applying a uniquely multi-disciplinary approach that combines the knowledge of molecular evolution, structure-based drug design and biochemical experiments to develop small molecule inhibitors of the main protease enzyme that is highly conserved in all of the known coronaviruses. If successful, our research will lead to the development of potent broad-spectrum direct-acting antivirals that will not only help in the treatment of the ongoing COVID-19 infection but also in effectively managing any future coronavirus breakouts. We are optimistic about the success of our approach," said Professor Ganesan, School of Pharmacy, University of Waterloo.

"Additional research into protein inhibitors will open more options for promising drug discoveries into coronavirus treatments and prevention. This will be critical as the pandemic transitions into an endemic. As an industry partner on this project, we are pleased to work with the University of Waterloo team and create opportunities for training and supervision of interns in various areas of drug research and discovery," said Andrew MacIsaac, CEO, API. "By working closely and facilitating similar partnerships in drug research for infectious diseases, we are developing a highly qualified personnel (HQPs) workforce that is skilled and ready in vaccine drug development now and for future pandemic scenarios."

– –

About API

Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation (API) is a not-for-profit organization making an impact in the life sciences by bridging the gap between academia and industry. With a network of over 100 pharmaceutical scientists, clinicians, regulatory, patent, and market experts, API brings life-saving research to the real world. API has an expert interdisciplinary team that works with collaborating organizations to provide the expertise, services and infrastructure of a pharmaceutical company. API helps innovators launch their ideas into the real world, connects industry to the translational science they need for success, and accelerates all aspects of the drug development process.

SOURCE Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation

For further information: Please contact [email protected]