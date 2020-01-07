Aphria Inc. to Participate in the 2020 ICR Conference

LEAMINGTON, ON, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Aphria Inc. ("Aphria" or the "Company") (TSX: APHA and NYSE: APHA), a leading global cannabis company, today announced its participation in the 2020 ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Orlando, FL.

In addition to pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings, Irwin D. Simon and Carl Merton will participate in a fireside chat at 2:30 p.m. ET.

There will be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of Aphria's website. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Aphria Inc.

Aphria Inc. is a leading global cannabis company driven by an unrelenting commitment to our people, the planet, product quality and innovation. Headquartered in Leamington, Ontario – the greenhouse capital of Canada – Aphria Inc. has been setting the standard for the low-cost production of high-quality cannabis at scale, grown in the most natural conditions possible. Focusing on untapped opportunities and backed by the latest technologies, Aphria Inc. is committed to bringing breakthrough innovation to the global cannabis market. The Company's portfolio of brands is grounded in expertly-researched consumer insights designed to meet the needs of every consumer segment. Rooted in our founders' multi-generational expertise in commercial agriculture, Aphria Inc. drives sustainable long-term shareholder value through a diversified approach to innovation, strategic partnerships and global expansion.

