Apexon Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Executive Appointments

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SUNDERLAND, England and AHMEDABAD, India, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Apexon, a technology services firm specializing in engineering intelligent enterprises, today announced the appointment of Justin Marcucci as President and Bhavesh Mehta as Chief Delivery Officer (CDO).

Justin Marcucci, as President, will lead Apexon's commercial organization, driving the company's revenue strategy and global sales while strengthening client relationships, alliances, and marketing initiatives.

Justin Marcucci, President, Apexon Bhavesh Mehta, Chief Delivery Officer, Apexon

Justin brings over 25 years of international experience in driving transformational growth across digital products, services, and strategy consulting. Prior to joining Apexon, he served as Chief Digital Officer and Managing Director at Endava, where he played a key role in shaping global digital growth. He led North American and global industry P&Ls, established a close-to-client strategy and consulting organization, and transformed customer experiences for Fortune 500 clients. Justin was also instrumental in guiding Endava through its successful IPO on the New York Stock Exchange in 2018. Earlier in his career, Justin founded and led Nickelfish, a US-based digital agency delivering transformative solutions to global enterprises, which Endava later acquired.

Bhavesh Mehta joins Apexon as Chief Delivery Officer. In this role, he will lead Apexon's global delivery organization, advancing our AI-led engineering excellence, driving transformational initiatives, and fostering a culture of technology innovation to ensure client success.

A distinguished leader, Bhavesh brings a wealth of experience in strategy, innovation, and large-scale digital transformation. He has held senior leadership roles at Eviden (part of Atos Group) and Capgemini earlier, including Deputy Chief Customer Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Head of Delivery and Business Unit Head. With extensive global experience of leading teams across the US, UK, Europe, and APAC, he has a strong track record of driving efficiency and innovation at scale. His expertise spans strengthening client partnerships and leading strategic programs across BFSI, Healthcare, and other industries. Throughout his career, Bhavesh has focused on delivering value by advancing delivery models and enhancing productivity through automation, process improvements, and right-shoring strategies.

"We are delighted to welcome Justin and Bhavesh to Apexon as we strengthen our leadership team for the next phase of growth," said Sriniketh Chakravarthi, Chief Executive Officer, Apexon. "As we enter a pivotal stage in our growth journey, their expertise in business expansion, digital transformation, and operational excellence will be instrumental in driving our next phase of innovation and success. Justin's proven ability to build trusted client partnerships and Bhavesh's track record in operational rigor and AI-led delivery will accelerate our ability to engineer intelligent enterprises at scale, unlock new growth opportunities, and deliver greater value to our clients worldwide."

"I am excited to join Apexon at this pivotal juncture," said Justin Marcucci. "Apexon's focus on engineering intelligent enterprises through advanced digital capabilities aligns with my passion for leveraging technology to drive meaningful and positive outcomes for our clients, their customers, and their businesses overall. I look forward to working with our teams to seize growth opportunities and help clients stay ahead in an era defined by rapid technological evolution."

"Apexon's focus on client success and engineering brilliance is truly inspiring," said Bhavesh Mehta. "I look forward to leading our global delivery strategy, accelerate transformational initiatives, and embedding technology-driven efficiencies that deliver real value to our customers. Together, we'll raise the bar on delivery excellence and ensure our customers are ready for whatever the future holds."

