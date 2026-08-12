Apexon Strengthens AgentRise™ with Three Strategic Disciplines to Engineer Intelligent Enterprises

AgentRise Polaris, AgentRise Lodestone and AgentRise Harness™ unify Apexon's Domain & Strategy, Cognitive Architectures and Harness Engineering disciplines in a single platform, enabling enterprises to accelerate AI from strategy to production at scale

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Apexon, an AI-first technology services firm specializing in engineering intelligent enterprises, today announced the expansion of its flagship AgentRise™ platform with three new IPs: AgentRise Polaris, AgentRise Lodestone and AgentRise Harness™. Together, they extend AgentRise into a holistic enterprise AI platform that combines Apexon's three strategic AI disciplines: Domain & Strategy, Cognitive Architecture and Harness Engineering. Domain & Strategy frames the problem and determines what to build, and why. Cognitive Architecture designs how the solution thinks, making the organization's intelligence available at the moment of action. Harness Engineering builds, runs and sustains it at enterprise scale.

The expanded platform supports the full enterprise AI lifecycle, enabling organizations to identify high-value opportunities, establish AI-ready architectures, and build, deploy and govern AI applications with greater speed, consistency and operational rigor.

AgentRise Polaris strengthens the Domain & Strategy discipline, helping organizations identify high-value AI opportunities, prioritize investments and translate business objectives into executable AI roadmaps, sequenced as near-term waypoints rather than static multi-year plans.

strengthens the discipline, helping organizations identify high-value AI opportunities, prioritize investments and translate business objectives into executable AI roadmaps, sequenced as near-term waypoints rather than static multi-year plans. AgentRise Lodestone advances Cognitive Architecture by creating an AI-ready enterprise knowledge layer that connects data, knowledge and business context, making an organization's own intelligence available at the moment of decision so AI systems are designed to think before they're built.

advances by creating an AI-ready enterprise knowledge layer that connects data, knowledge and business context, making an organization's own intelligence available at the moment of decision so AI systems are designed to think before they're built. AgentRise Harness™ underpins Harness Engineering, embedding AI across the software engineering lifecycle using Golden Paths and Agentic Pods, so organizations can build, test, deploy and manage AI-powered applications with greater speed, quality and governance.

"AI and new technologies are changing what enterprises can build and how technology can impact the business in fundamental ways. At the same time, it is clear that too many AI pilots never make it to production," said Sriniketh Chakravarthi, Chief Executive Officer, Apexon. "We believe three emerging disciplines will shape how enterprises build software: sharpening intent with domain and strategy, defining cognitive architectures that bring their data, knowledge and business context together, and applying harness engineering to use AI agents to build and deliver against business goals with greater speed and control. These capabilities, in turn, rest on strong data, engineering and AI foundations, enabling AI to scale and evolve with the enterprise. With our expanded AgentRise™ platform, we are bringing these capabilities together to help clients move from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale execution and deliver measurable business impact."

The expanded AgentRise™ platform positions Apexon for a new era of enterprise AI, where competitive advantage depends not only on what organizations can build, but on how quickly they can turn new possibilities into production. By helping enterprises continuously adapt as AI evolves, AgentRise™ delivers on Apexon's promise to Engineer Intelligent Enterprises.

To learn more about AgentRise Polaris, AgentRise Lodestone and AgentRise Harness, please visit here .

About Apexon:

Apexon is an AI-first technology services firm that engineers intelligent enterprises. Our interconnected disciplines of Domain & Strategy, Cognitive Architecture, and Harness Engineering guide every engagement, helping clients deliver meaningful business outcomes while applying collective intelligence to confidently scale from early AI strategies to enterprise-grade production systems. For over three decades, we have helped organizations by leveraging our deep and practical expertise in Artificial Intelligence, Data & Analytics, Digital Engineering, and Experience, combined with our industry knowledge across Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences to create lasting business value. Apexon is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Everstone Capital.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Apexon