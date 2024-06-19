APEX TRADER FUNDING ANNOUNCES $200 MILLION CUSTOMER PAYOUT

ONLINE TRADING PLATFORM SEES SURGE IN GROWTH AS IT PAYS OUT MORE TO TRADERS COMPARED TO OTHER FUTURE PROP TRADING PLATFORMS

AUSTIN, Texas, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ -- Apex Trader Funding, an innovative online evaluation and funding platform offering the lowest cost and the highest contract plans, today announced that it has paid out just over $200 million to traders utilizing their platform.

In the last five months, Apex Trader Funding has paid just over $100 million to traders.

"Today's announcement shows that Apex continues to payout more to traders than our competition," said Darrell Martin, CEO and Founder of Apex Trader Funding. "We are grateful that traders continue to choose us when deciding which prop funding platform to choose. Our team will continue to ensure that we meet the demands of our customers and look forward to breaking more payout metrics later this year."

