Apex Labs Files for US Patent Protecting Psychedelic Drug Delivery System

-Patent pending uniquely formulated capsule improves stability and bioavailability for psilocybin and other psychedelics

-Supports both APEX-52 take home microdose and APEX-90 in-clinic macrodose psilocybin drug assets

VANCOUVER, BC, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Apex Labs Ltd. (APEX or the Company), a pharmaceutical company transforming the standard of mental health care with psilocybin is pleased to announce the filing of a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent application applies to APEX's uniquely formulated capsule which will be used for PATHFINDER-52 and SUMMIT-90 phase 2b clinical trials and in APEX's Early Access Program (EAP). The data shows that APEX's innovative approach improves bioavailability, oxidative stability and thermal stability for psilocybin and other psychedelics at both low and high doses.

"I am incredibly proud of the APEX research and development team for their years of hard work to develop our innovative drug delivery system," says Tyler Powell, CEO and co-Founder. "This patent application is a core pillar of our intellectual property strategy, paving the way for strong and sustainable commercial sales."

In Q1 2024 APEX received its Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's Licence (DL) which authorizes the organization to sell APEX drug through Health Canada's Special Access Program (SAP) providing access to treatment for Canadians outside of clinical trials.

"The team has worked diligently to hit this milestone in our drug development program with the unique capsule empowering dosing of APEX drugs in-clinic and at home," says Dr. Orion Lekos, Chief Science Officer and co-Founder. "We are confident the increased bioavailability and effectiveness of our drug assets will position APEX as a leader in the sector."

About Apex Labs Ltd.

APEX is a patient-driven pharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the standard of mental health care with psilocybin. By bringing data supported, clinically evaluated drugs to market for depression in PTSD, APEX's strategy is focused on developing pharmaceutical products by evaluating safety and efficacy across multiple indications alongside a robust Early Access Program.

APEX sees Veterans as a patient base with the most severe unmet need, supporting Veteran patients first and expanding to broader global patient communities.

Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE Apex Labs Ltd.

For further information: [email protected]