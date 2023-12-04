ApartmentLove Update on Share Subscription Facility

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - APARTMENTLOVE INC. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) ("ApartmentLove", or the "Company"). Further to the Company's previous announcement on September 29, 2023, of its share subscription arrangement (the "Share Subscription Agreement") with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GGY"), the Company did not close on any drawdowns under the Share Subscription Agreement within the 45-day offering period prescribed by Section 5A.4(2) of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"). In accordance with Part 5A of NI 45-106, the Company is therefore announcing that it intends to issue common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") under the Share Subscription Agreement (the "Offering") pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106. Because the Offering is being completed pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the Common Shares so issued will not be subject to a statutory hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.apartmentlove.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

About GEM Global Yield LLC SCS

Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion, alternative investment group with operations in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 400 transactions in 70 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to: Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities and select venture investments. For more information: http://www.gemny.com.

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) is a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers in more than 30-countries around the world. Promoting more than 350,000 daily active homes, apartments, and vacation properties on its network of short-term and long-term rental marketing websites, ApartmentLove has proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing PropTech in today's complex and dynamic markets. Seeking to consolidate the deeply fragmented internet listing industry, ApartmentLove has acquired multiple businesses that have many monthly active users, a history of recurring revenues, positive cashflows, and custom technologies that accelerate and destress the renting experience.

Reader Advisory

The foregoing press release is a summary of the Share Subscription Agreement only and does not purport to contain all material terms of the Share Subscription Agreement. Furthermore, the foregoing summary of certain terms of the Share Subscription Agreement is qualified in its entirety by the terms and conditions of the entire Share Subscription Agreement, a copy of which has been filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The securities offered pursuant to the Share Subscription Agreement have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. Certain information set forth in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements include but are not limited to the successful closing of a subscription for Common Shares by GGY pursuant to any draw down; and the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals in respect of the transactions contemplated by Share Subscription Agreement, if any.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company will not update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents which have been filed on SEDAR+ and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

For further information: For more information visit www.apartmentlove.com/investors or contact: Trevor Davidson, President & CEO, ApartmentLove Inc., [email protected], (647) 272-9702