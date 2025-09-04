Aon confirmed as Official Partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP

MILAN, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced it has signed a multi-year agreement to become an Official Partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP – the most successful team, with an unbroken presence in Formula One.

The sponsorship starts at this year's Italian Grand Prix in Monza – one of Formula One's oldest and most iconic races. The "Temple of Speed" circuit is a home track for Ferrari, where the pursuit of excellence, speed, innovation and teamwork can make the difference. These values are reflected in Aon's commitment to delivering innovative and data-driven solutions that help clients make better decisions across risk and people issues.

"This sponsorship reflects a shared commitment to precision and performance," said Carlo Clavarino, executive chairman of international business at Aon. "We see this collaboration as a strategic alignment of values where speed, data and teamwork can drive results – on the track for Scuderia Ferrari HP and in the boardroom for our clients."

This new sponsorship builds on Aon's existing program which includes the Ryder Cup, PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour in golf, and the Ireland Women's Rugby Team.

Andrea Parisi, CEO of Italy and Eastern Mediterranean at Aon, added: "Sponsoring Scuderia Ferrari HP marks an evolution in our global sports sponsorship program. It complements our existing initiatives and extends our brand presence in Italy and globally. I am particularly proud that Aon is alongside such a prestigious brand. We share with Ferrari the same team spirit, constant commitment, continuous preparation, pursuit of the best results, and the red color of passion for what we do every day."

Maurizio Mazzarelli, chief marketing officer for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Aon, added: "Ferrari's global fanbase and the electrifying atmosphere they create at every race offer a unique platform to connect with our clients worldwide. This sponsorship enables Aon to engage audiences who value precision, passion and human performance – values that mirror our commitment to helping clients make better decisions in moments that matter."

As an Official Partner, Aon will partner with Scuderia Ferrari HP on initiatives that promote a culture of excellence and innovation.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

Follow Aon on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon's newsroom and sign up for news alerts here.

Media Contacts

[email protected]

Toll-free (U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico): +1 833 751 8114

International: +1 312 381 3024

SOURCE Aon plc