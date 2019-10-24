Aon appoints Lisa Stevens as Chief People Officer

- Stevens will create a next-generation colleague engagement and culture strategy as the firm continues to accelerate Aon United growth strategy

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ -- Aon plc (NYSE:AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, announces the appointment of Lisa Stevens as Chief People Officer, part of an ongoing series of actions to further strengthen alignment and accelerate momentum in bringing its Aon United growth strategy closer to clients around the world.

"As we continue our Aon United journey, we have gained greater clarity about our specific needs for recruiting, retaining and engaging colleagues," said Greg Case, Aon's CEO. "Lisa's leadership attributes and experience make her uniquely positioned to shape the firm's culture, talent, and diversity and inclusion strategies in this new role as Chief People Officer. She will build on her recent successes, combining her passion for people leadership with her proven ability to deliver business results."

Since joining Aon in December 2018, Stevens has been a key leader as the firm has established the framework for its Delivering Aon United program, a cornerstone component of the growth strategy now propelling Aon forward.

"What drew me to the firm initially is what continues to motivate me today," said Stevens. "The opportunities that exist for both colleagues and clients through our Aon United growth strategy are unparalleled. I have spent the past year listening and learning from Aon colleagues about what is important to them as we strive to bring the best of our firm to our clients. I've spent time with clients who have raved about our unmatched ability to help them solve some of their toughest problems and maximize their performance, and I couldn't be more thrilled to bring it all together in this role."

As Chief People Officer, Stevens will build upon the work that has been done by Aon's Human Resources leadership team to refine the path and define the next-generation colleague engagement and culture strategy as the firm continues to evolve, driven by a commitment to ensuring clients experience the same globally excellent standard of service in each local market.

"Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries around the world are the source of our impact," said Case. "Ultimately, to achieve our objectives, we must have colleagues around the world who are inspired by our mission, committed to develop professionally and energized to work as a unified global team to build and be part of a firm that consistently delivers great outcomes for clients. We believe Lisa is uniquely qualified to lead our colleagues as our firm embarks upon this distinctive new phase of our Aon United journey."

Stevens joined Aon just under a year ago from Wells Fargo where she was a 29-year veteran leading the Western region of the United States, which included a 32,000-person team spanning 2,700 branches across 24 states. She also served as the executive advisor for the company's Pride team member network on the Enterprise Diversity & Inclusion Committee and as an inaugural member of the Enterprise Environmental Advisory Committee. She is currently an active board member of several nonprofit organizations, including Arizona State University's Global Institute of Sustainability.

As part of this process, Aon worked with Mattson and Company, a boutique consulting firm specializing in C-level and Board searches, to conduct a comprehensive, global search to identify the right candidate for this role.

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

