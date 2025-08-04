Aon Appoints Jo Ann Jenkins to Board of Directors

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that Jo Ann Jenkins has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective August 15, 2025.

"We are pleased to welcome Jo Ann Jenkins to Aon's Board of Directors," said Board Chair Lester B. Knight. "Jo Ann's experience leading large nonprofit and public sector organizations will bring new insights to our Board as we look to deliver more value for Aon's clients, colleagues and shareholders."

Jenkins previously served as CEO of AARP, the world's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan membership organization dedicated to social change and helping people 50 and over to improve the quality of their lives. Among her accomplishments at AARP, Jenkins championed the multigenerational workforce, healthy longevity, protecting Social Security and Medicare and lowering the cost of prescription drugs. She led through a spirit of innovation, creating AgeTech and launching a Digital First journey to help AARP better serve its members in the future. Prior to her appointment as CEO, Jenkins served as AARP's COO and before that as president of AARP Foundation. Before joining AARP, Jenkins served at the Library of Congress as COO and Chief of Staff. She has also held a variety of senior roles at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Department of Transportation, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Jenkins also serves on the board of General Mills and Avnet and has held a variety of board and advisory positions, including with AARP Services, AARP Funds, Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, the Wall Street Journal CEO Council, Kennedy Center National Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors, Stanford School of Medicine Board of Fellows, U.S. Small Business Administration Council on Underserved Communities and Caring for Military Families. Fortune magazine named Jenkins as "One of the World's 50 Greatest Leaders" in 2019 and 2021 and she is the author of the best-selling book, Disrupt Aging: A Bold New Path to Living Your Best Life at Every Age.

"It is exciting to join Aon's Board as the firm accelerates its strategy to help organizations around the world address interconnected risk and people issues in an increasingly complex and uncertain environment," said Jenkins. "I am looking forward to sharing my perspective and working together with Aon's board and executive leadership to unlock further opportunities for the firm's clients to empower their people and protect and grow their businesses."

For more information about Aon's corporate governance practices and Board of Directors, please click here.

