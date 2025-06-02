Aon appoints Andy Marcell to serve as CEO of Global Solutions

DUBLIN, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, announced today that the firm has appointed Andy Marcell to serve as CEO of Global Solutions.

As CEO of Global Solutions, Marcell now leads Aon's integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital capabilities across the firm's Reinsurance, Commercial Risk, Health, Wealth and Talent teams. Marcell will remain as CEO of Reinsurance until John Neal joins Aon on September 1, 2025, and continue to report to Aon President and CEO Greg Case and serve on the Aon Executive Committee.

"Building integrated capabilities to help our clients address risk and people issues is one of the core commitments of our 3x3 Plan to go further, faster in serving urgent client need," said Case. "Andy has made a tremendous impact integrating our solutions and enhancing the alignment of our Risk Capital and Human Capital capabilities and will advance our strategy to serve clients as one Aon United firm."

Marcell, who joined Aon in 2015, most recently served as CEO of Risk Capital, where he successfully brought together the firm's Commercial Risk and Reinsurance solutions. Earlier this month, Aon announced that Lambros Lambrou, previously CEO of Human Capital, now serves as global Chief Strategy Officer, and the firm is conducting a comprehensive search for a successor to lead Human Capital.

"Lambros and the Human Capital leadership team have made tremendous progress integrating our Health, Wealth and Talent teams to deliver differentiated data, insights and expertise," said Marcell. "I'm looking forward to bringing our Risk Capital and Human Capital teams closer together to address the unprecedented volatility and complexity facing our clients."

Last month, Aon released the firm's Client Trends 2025 report, featuring new insights about the interconnectedness of four megatrends – Trade, Technology, Weather and Workforce – driving complexity, volatility and uncertainty for business and society. The second edition of this report highlights how the interconnectedness of these trends necessitates access to integrated data and analytics, capabilities and expertise to effectively respond to increasingly linked risk and people issues.

Marcell will present at the firm's upcoming Investor Day on June 9, 2025, where he will speak to the firm's integrated approach to serving clients across Risk Capital and Human Capital.

