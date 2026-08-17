Aon Announces CFO Transition

- Nadin Virani appointed Interim CFO

- Reaffirms full-year 2026 financial guidance

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that Edmund Reese will transition from his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately, to pursue opportunities outside the firm. Aon appointed Nadin Virani as Interim CFO, effective immediately, and Reese will serve as senior advisor to Aon President and CEO Greg Case, through August 16, 2027, to support the transition.

"I want to recognize Edmund for his many contributions to our firm," said Case. "Through consistent execution of our 3x3 Plan and a relentless and disciplined focus on performance, Edmund has helped to enhance our capabilities, accelerate growth and deliver meaningful value for our shareholders."

"It has been a privilege to serve as CFO of Aon," said Reese. "I am proud of the significant progress we have made building on the firm's strong financial foundation, strengthening our growth engine and enhancing our capacity to invest in long-term value creation. With a winning strategy and an experienced financial leadership team in place, Aon is well positioned to continue delivering strong results and creating value for clients, colleagues and shareholders."

Virani brings deep financial leadership expertise and a wealth of experience in the financial services industry to his new role, having previously served as the firm's Global Head of Corporate Planning and Analytics with oversight of financial planning and analysis, forecasting processes, cash management and budgeting. Prior to joining Aon, Virani served as Head of Corporate Planning and Analytics at Broadridge Financial and General Manager for the Delta Amex Co-Brand portfolio at American Express, where for 18 years he held a number of CFO positions in London, Frankfurt and New York, supporting areas such as international and U.S. lending, loyalty, insurance and merchant pricing.

"As Global Head of Corporate Planning and Analytics and a member of our Aon Executive Committee, Nadin has played a central role in strengthening our financial performance and developing our strategy to drive sustainable growth across our firm," said Case. "His financial expertise and proven leadership will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate our Aon United strategy and create better outcomes for clients and shareholders."

Virani will report to Case and lead Aon's Finance organization, while working closely with the Aon Executive Committee to ensure continuity and oversight of the firm's financial strategy. Aon has also engaged a leading executive search firm to conduct a comprehensive internal and external search for a permanent CFO.

"I am honored to serve as Interim CFO of Aon and build on the strong foundation we have established across our Finance organization," said Virani. "We will remain focused on financial discipline and thoughtful investment in the business as we continue to support Aon's growth and create long-term shareholder value."

Consistent with the update provided in its second quarter earnings release on July 29, 2026, Aon reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance.

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SOURCE Aon plc