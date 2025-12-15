Anyon Systems Awarded $23 Million CAD Under the Canadian Quantum Champions Program

The funding will support the advancement of Anyon's technical roadmap towards its next generation, fault-tolerant quantum computer.

MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Anyon Systems Inc., a leading Canadian quantum computing company specializing in superconducting quantum processors, today announced it has been awarded $23 million CAD under the Canadian Quantum Champions Program. The funding will support the advancement of Anyon's technical roadmap towards a commercially useful, fault-tolerant quantum computer.

Anyon Systems' quantum computer. (CNW Group/Anyon Systems Inc) Three generations of Anyon Systems' quantum processors (CNW Group/Anyon Systems Inc)

"This support from the Government of Canada is a strong validation of Anyon's long-term vision and technical approach," said Dr. Alireza Yazdi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Anyon Systems. "Fault-tolerant quantum computing requires deep integration across hardware, control, and system engineering. This investment allows us to accelerate development of the core technologies needed to move beyond demonstrations and toward practical, scalable quantum machines, " added Dr. Yazdi.

Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, with a growing research office in Waterloo, Ontario, Anyon Systems has played a pioneering role in Canada's quantum computing ecosystem. In 2021, the company delivered Yukon, Canada's first gate-based quantum computer, to Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC). This milestone was followed by the delivery of MonarQ, a 24-qubit superconducting quantum computer, to Calcul Québec , representing Canada's first quantum computer made available for public research access."From the outset, our focus has been on building real quantum systems that can be used by researchers and industry today, while laying the groundwork for fault tolerance tomorrow," added Dr. Yazdi.

Anyon Systems maintains full control over its hardware stack and supply chain, a capability that is increasingly critical for national security and technological sovereignty. Anyon is the only company in the world to design, manufacture, and integrate all major subsystems of a superconducting quantum computer entirely in-house, including its proprietary superconducting qubit processors, dilution refrigerator cryogenic systems, and quantum control electronics. This vertically integrated model reduces dependence on foreign suppliers, safeguards sensitive intellectual property, and enables secure development of advanced quantum systems for applications spanning defence, critical infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing.

"Quantum computing is a strategic technology, and control over the full hardware stack matters," said Dr. Yazdi. "By developing our proprietary qubit technology and every major subsystem in-house--from cryogenics to control electronics--we can innovate faster, protect critical know-how, and ensure that Canada retains sovereign capability in a technology that will have profound implications for security, industry, and economic competitiveness." Further reinforcing its leadership in quantum hardware manufacturing, Anyon Systems recently became an anchor partner at the upcoming quantum nanofabrication facility at C2MI .

"Canada's investment in the Canadian Quantum Champions Program is a bold step to anchor our world-class talent and companies here at home, helping drive innovation in a field that will transform our economy and daily lives," said The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, added: "Canada's leadership in quantum innovation is building an economy that is resilient, competitive, and sovereign. By investing in Canadian companies through the Canadian Quantum Champions Program, we are ensuring that Canadian ingenuity drives global breakthroughs in strategic sectors such as defence, advanced manufacturing, and energy--creating high-quality jobs and securing long-term prosperity for communities across the country."

About Anyon Systems

Founded in 2014, Anyon Systems is the first Canadian company to manufacture a gate-based quantum computing platform for universal quantum computation. The company delivers turnkey, superconducting quantum computers to government, academic, and industry partners. Anyon Systems is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, with a growing research presence in Waterloo, Ontario.

