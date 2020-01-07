Antuit.ai Acquires Forecast Horizon Becoming the #1 AI-Powered Merchandising and Planning Solutions Company

The acquisition makes antuit.ai the leader in cloud AI solutions for apparel, footwear & specialty

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ -- Antuit.ai, a Goldman Sachs company and leader in cloud AI solutions for forecasting, pricing and personalization, has acquired Forecast Horizon, an innovative provider of Retail AI-powered markdown, promotions, assortment and allocation SaaS products. The acquisition makes antuit.ai not only the dominant player, but also a one-stop-shop for AI-powered merchandising and planning solutions for fashion/apparel, footwear and specialty retailers.

World-class retailers and consumer goods manufacturers leverage antuit.ai solutions, at scale, to drive outsized business results globally with higher sales, margin and sell-through. Known for its transformative AI solutions, antuit.ai is responding to the growing interest from its clients to drive greater impact with AI by rapidly innovating and expanding through acquisition.

Craig Silverman, CEO of antuit.ai, says, "We are excited to have Forecast Horizon's team, product and client partners join the antuit.ai family to help accelerate innovation in our retail AI SaaS portfolio. AI-driven transformation is a boardroom conversation for our clients, and the combined portfolio of antuit.ai and Forecast Horizon will help them rapidly unlock additional value."

Forecast Horizon's retail AI SaaS solutions - Markdown & Promo Optimization, Assortment Planning and Allocation - provide merchants and planners with prescriptive actions to drive sell-through, increase margin and optimize inventory throughout the entire buying and selling process.

"We are thrilled to be part of an innovative and customer-obsessive company like antuit.ai. The combined strength of our AI SaaS solutions for apparel, footwear and specialty retailers sets us apart in the marketplace. We are now uniquely positioned to be a dominant force in this market," said Kaushik Katari, Founder and CEO of Forecast Horizon, adding that his full team will join antuit.ai.

Franck Cohen, former SAP President, Cloud, ERP & Industry Solutions and antuit.ai board member said, "The retail market is looking for solutions that lead digital transformation in merchandising, marketing and supply chain functions. antuit.ai, with its extended portfolio of retail AI SaaS solutions, is well-poised to help companies gain a competitive advantage as the industry goes through a rapid transformation."

About antuit.ai

Antuit.ai, a Goldman Sachs company, is the leader in AI-powered solutions for Merchandising and Planning. World-class retailers and consumer goods manufacturers leverage antuit.ai solutions to digitally transform their business and achieve outsized business results. To learn more, visit www.antuit.ai.

Media Contacts:

Mary Pitzer

antuit.ai

+1 214.618.0939

[email protected]

Ronald Margulis

RAM Communications

+1 908.272.3930

[email protected]

SOURCE antuit.ai

Related Links

https://www.antuit.com

