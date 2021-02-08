Antibe Therapeutics Virtually Opens The Market

Antibe Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company developing next-generation, safer medicines for pain and inflammation. The company's proprietary drug platform is designed to overcome the gastrointestinal ulcers and bleeding associated with NSAIDs, a class of drugs used by most North Americans and by billions of people globally. https://antibethera.com/

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected] . The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Monday, February 8, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Philip Stern, VP Communications, [email protected]