Anthony T. (Tony) Hurst Appointed President of Lowe's Canada

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today announced that Anthony T. (Tony) Hurst has been appointed president, Lowe's Canada, pending work authorization which is expected in February. He will report to President & CEO Marvin Ellison and will be based in Boucherville, Quebec. Hurst most recently served as Lowe's senior vice president of enterprise and strategy transformation, and also held the position of Lowe's division president for the West region. Tony Cioffi will continue to act as interim president and, after the transition, will resume his previous role as GFO and leader of the affiliated dealers, real estate and Dick's Lumber businesses.

"With more than 25 years of retail and home improvement experience, Tony Hurst is a knowledgeable and effective leader who was already working closely with the Canadian leadership team in his former role," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's president and chief executive officer. "We remain confident in the long-term potential of our Canadian business, and I know Tony is the right person to lead Lowe's Canada into an exciting new chapter for our customers and associates across Canada."

Before joining Lowe's Companies, Inc., Hurst served in leadership roles at J.C. Penney Co., including as senior vice president of stores and operations, where he was responsible for all aspects of store operations, asset protection, home services and customer service, and as general merchandise manager for home decor. Prior to his time at J.C. Penney, he served as a regional vice president for Home Depot Inc., where he grew his region to become the top-performing sales region in the United States.

Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, RONA inc., operates or services close to 600 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners. These include Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt, Ace and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, the companies have more than 26,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA and Ace banners. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2018 sales of $71.3 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates.

