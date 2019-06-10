Anthony T. Sleiman Joins Liberty Defense's Board of Advisors

TSXV: SCAN

VANCOUVER and ATLANTA, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty") (TSXV: SCAN; FRANKFURT: LD2) is pleased to announce that Anthony T. Sleiman, CEO and President of Sleiman Enterprises, Inc. ("Sleiman Inc."), has joined the company's advisory board.

Mr. Sleiman is CEO and President of Sleiman Inc., one of Florida's largest privately held real estate companies. He has more than 40 years of experience in the real estate development industry. Sleiman Inc. is owned and operated in Jacksonville, Florida. The 65-year-old company has developed more than 150 shopping centers throughout the Southeast and today owns more than 90 properties totaling over 5 million square feet of retail space. Mr. Sleiman also volunteers on the boards of Goodwill, the American Cancer Society, and numerous other non-profits.

"Mr. Sleiman brings to the team a deep understanding of the real estate development industry and its challenges related to the balance between customer experience and security. His input will enable us to further enhance our HEXWAVE product for this market," stated Bill Riker, CEO of Liberty Defense. "We look forward to, not only to working with Mr. Sleiman, but also drawing on his decades of experience in the real estate development industry."

Mr. Sleiman said: "Our team at Sleiman Inc. has spent considerable time developing properties that welcome thousands of visitors on a daily basis. With this level of foot traffic, ensuring safety while maintaining a positive customer experience can be challenging. I am excited about the innovative approach that Liberty Defense has taken to address these challenges and look forward to contributing to its success and development."

Liberty Defense's advisory council boasts a roster of several notable individuals including Francesco Aquilini, NHL Governor; Victor Montagliani, VP of FIFA; Craig Peters, one of the top Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis (CBRE) brokers in the Western US.; Al Grasso, former president and CEO of The MITRE Corporation; and Mit Shah, founder and CEO of Noble Investment Group. Learn more about Liberty's advisory and executive teams at: LibertyDefense.com/Company.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty provides security solutions for concealed weapon detection in high volume foot traffic areas and has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement, for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology that are packaged into the HEXWAVE product. The system is designed to provide discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability. This is intended to provide a means to proactively counter evolving urban threats. The sensors with active 3D radar imaging and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced automatic detection are designed to detect metallic and non-metallic firearms, knives, explosives and other threats. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

About Sleiman Enterprises, Inc.

Sleiman Enterprises, Inc. is a real estate company that develops and manages shopping centers in the Southeastern United States. The company specializes in the design, construction, leasing, and management of properties ranging from neighborhood strips to regional shopping meccas. It serves tenants, landowners, lenders, and other participants. Sleiman Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, amongst others, information relating to the advisory board. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: (a) Anthony T. Sleiman or any other advisor will continue to advise with Liberty. These fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Liberty's securities, regardless of its operating performance. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

