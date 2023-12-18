ANTHONY MILEWSKI ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL COMMON SHARES OF NICKEL 28 CAPITAL CORP.

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - This news release is issued by Anthony Milewski pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canada's National Instrument 62-104 and National Instrument 62-103 with respect to common shares (the "Common Shares") of Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (formerly known as Conic Metals Corp.) (the "Issuer").

On December 18, 2023, 1,600,000 Common Shares were issued by the Issuer to Mr. Milewski in connection with the vesting of an aggregate 1,600,000 previously issued restricted share units of the Issuer ("RSUs"), which had been previously granted by the Issuer to Mr. Milewski during 2022 under the Issuer's omnibus long-term incentive plan. Immediately prior to completion of the vesting of the RSUs, Mr. Milewski beneficially owned and controlled 9,020,604 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.70% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. Following completion of the vesting of the RSUs, Mr. Milewski beneficially owned and controlled 10,620,604 Common Shares, representing approximately 11.16% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

The Common Shares (including those acquired by Mr. Milewski pursuant to the vesting of the RSUs, which were issued in connection with his historical compensatory arrangements as a director and officer of the Issuer) are held by Mr. Milewski for investment purposes.

Mr. Milewski will file an early warning report in connection with the issuance of this press release, which will be available under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca www.sedar.com) and can also be obtained by contacting Anthony Milewski by email at [email protected] or by telephone at +1 289 314 4766. The business address of Mr. Milewski is c/o Nickel 28 Capital Corp., 2321 Fairview Street, Suite 206, Burlington, Ontario, Canada, L7R 2E3.

