Anthem United Acquires a Large Assembly of Land In Roseville for a Master Planned Community

ROSEVILLE, CA, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Anthem United has acquired 460 acres of land in northwest Roseville, California.

Currently known as Creekview, the $250 million future master planned community will include 1,450 single family homes, 550 apartments and nine acres of commercial space for stores, restaurants and offices. Phase One will be ready in less than two years.

"We are excited to get started on this community," says Anthem United's CEO, Eric Carlson. "It further demonstrates our commitment to the Greater Sacramento market." In addition to the community, Anthem United will complete the extension of Blue Oaks Boulevard to Westpark, significantly reducing response times for emergency vehicles.

Creekview is unique in many respects. Pleasant Grove Creek runs through and serves as a community attraction with biking and hiking trails. The area will be preserved with more than 130 acres of open space, 16 acres of parks and seven acres for a future school.

About Anthem United:

Founded 28 years ago, Anthem and Anthem United is a team of 400 people driven by creativity, passion and direct communication. Anthem and Anthem United have invested in, developed or managed – alone or in partnership – more than 260 residential, commercial and retail projects with an aggregate value of more than $6 billion across western North America.



Our growing residential portfolio includes 14,600 homes that are complete, in design or under construction, from master planned mixed use residential and multifamily, to townhome and single family communities.



We own, co-own and manage 5 million square feet of retail, industrial, residential rental and office space. We have developed more than 60 communities and currently hold over 5,000 acres of land across Alberta, British Columbia and California.



Anthem United is a land development and homebuilding company that strives, solves and evolves to create better spaces and stronger communities. We are Growing Places.

SOURCE Anthem Properties Group Ltd.

For further information: Randene Neill, 604.970.1652, rneill@anthemproperties.com

Related Links

www.anthemproperties.com

