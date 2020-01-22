Antalya Homes: "Minimum Limit for Turkish Citizenship by Investment Is Expected to Rise to $500,000"

Bayram Tekçe further compared Turkey's conditions to those of other European countries: "Spain requires you to invest at least €500 thousand in real estate and then wait for 10 years before you can take an exam and apply for citizenship. On the other hand, Greece only grants a 5-year residence permit when you buy a property for €250 thousand and above. Compared to these countries, Turkey offers an important opportunity, granting citizenship to foreign nationals, their spouses and underage children when they invest $250 thousand in real estate. All citizenship procedures can be carried out through power of attorney and completed in as little as six months. Turkish authorities are aware of the rise in demand, and we expect them to raise the minimum real estate investment amount to $500 thousand by 2020. I recommend individuals who wish to take advantage of citizenship by investment to hurry up."

Turkey expects records in property sales to foreign nationals.

According to Turkish Statistical Institute data, sales of residential properties reached 45,483 units in 2019 with the influence of the amended citizenship by investment program. Sales expectations for year-end 2020 is $9 billion in revenues. The Ministry of Environment and Urbanization, responsible for residential sales procedures for foreign nationals, announced that land registry offices will be opened in 12 countries to expedite the transactions.

