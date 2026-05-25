Antaisolar Launches We Cover Solar Roof One-Stop Solution

XIAMEN, China, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- On May 20, Antaisolar has launched its We Cover | Solar Roof One-stop Solution, addressing key pain points in the rooftop solar market through comprehensive product portfolios, breakthrough installation technology, large-scale manufacturing, and full customer empowerment. As a leading supplier of solar roof mounting system, Antaisolar has shipped over 20 GW of distributed PV mounts globally and maintained top market share in Australia, Japan, the Americas, and Southeast Asia for many years.

ALTRA Rooftop Mounting System Series Unveiled

To tackle complex roof types and varying standards, Antaisolar introduced the ALTRA Rooftop Mounting System Series. Designed on the principle that every rooftop deserves the right solution, ALTRA offers a scenario-based, performance-tiered portfolio covering 4 major applications through 3 product lines: PRO, BASE, and LITE.

PRO delivers maximum performance and installation efficiency, BASE provides the best balance of performance and cost, and LITE offers a simple, economical solution for areas with lower wind and snow loads.

SnapFit Flash Installation System Breaks Efficiency Barriers

A highlight of the event was the live demonstration of the SnapFit Flash Installation System on a real metal roof. By integrating grounding into pre-assembled components and using an innovative injection-molded spring structure, SnapFit simplifies installation into just three simple actions: place, rotate, and snap. No complex tools are required, reducing on-site steps and boosting installation efficiency by up to 50%.

In-house Manufacturing Ensures Reliable Delivery

Antaisolar's updated manufacturing foundation underpins the solution. The new 160,000㎡ industrial park has an annual capacity of 15GW (10GW aluminum + 5GW carbon steel) with a fully integrated production system.

The base features three core workshops: Extrusion & Oxidation for aluminum forming and surface treatment, Precision Machining for high-accuracy cutting and forming, and Carbon Steel for high-strength profiles. A self-built 6MW rooftop PV project generates about 7.17 million kWh annually for self-use, supporting a green production cycle.

Focus on Long-Term Customer Value

As a full-process customer empowerment partner, Antaisolar meets the needs of every client.

We have launched the SolarAID intelligent roof design platform -- a simple, user-friendly tool integrating roof mapping, smart layout, and one-click quotation.

For distributors, Antaisolar offers a comprehensive value-chain empowerment system, including joint brand building, standardized kit delivery, and full technical support to help them execute projects efficiently.For MW-scale C&I customers, we provide full-lifecycle services, ensuring smooth project delivery and long-term stable operation

More about Antaisolar: antaisolar.com

SOURCE Antai Solar

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