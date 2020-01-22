Anonos CEO to speak at the 13th International CPDP Data Protection and Artificial Intelligence Conference in Brussels

Panel to focus on overcoming the limitations of consent when establishing controls for lawful AI and secondary processing

LONDON and BRUSSELS, Jan. 22, 2020 /CNW/ -- Gary LaFever, Co-founder, CEO and General Counsel of data privacy and enablement technology provider, Anonos , will be hosting a panel at the 13th International CPDP Data Protection and Artificial Intelligence Conference in Brussels this week. The event will take place in the Grande Halle at 08.45 on Thursday 23rd January. Gary will be leading an interactive discussion with representatives of EU member state Data Protection Authorities and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) regarding technical and organizational controls necessary for lawful AI and secondary processing when consent is not enough.

As one of the world's leading conferences in data protection, CPDP gathers academics, lawyers, practitioners, policy makers, industry and civil society from all over the world to exchange ideas and discuss the latest emerging issues and trends relating to legal, regulatory, academic and technological development in privacy and data protection.

With AI as the central theme for this year's show, Gary LaFever will be leading a discussion about the safeguards that must be put in place to ensure that fundamental rights are protected while still fostering an environment that encourages innovation. The panel will cover how proper implementation of technical and organizational controls can help to support alternative approaches to lawful data use when consent is not sufficient to protect privacy.

The panel will cover:

AI and secondary (further) data processing have the potential to advance societal goals

Consent is often not available as a legal basis for AI and secondary (further) processing

Technical and organizational controls can help to support alternative approaches to lawful data use when consent is not enough

Pseudonymisation and Data Protection by Design and by Default - as newly defined under the GDPR - provide examples of effective technical safeguards and controls

"Just this week it was reported that the EU's GDPR privacy law has led to over 160,000 data breach notifications, generating $126m in fines since it was introduced almost two years ago." said Gary LaFever, Co-Founder, CEO and General Counsel at Anonos. He added: "In today's data driven world, new technical measures are required to help balance data innovation and protection of individual privacy rights because in many situations consent is no longer enough. GDPR regulator guidance recognises the inadequacy of consent as used in the past. Only new technical safeguards can buttress consent as the new bulwark of individual privacy while enabling innovation. This panel will look at this topic in detail showing how pseudonymisation helps to provide a technological solution to support alternative approaches to lawful data use when consent is not available."

Anonos has been working in the data protection and enablement space since 2012 enabling lawful data use for numerous companies across the globe. Recognised by IDC, Gartner and Forrester, Anonos is more than just GDPR compliance technology. It engineers privacy into solutions to enable lawful Analytics and Big Data to enable ongoing innovation for a range of industries and disciplines.

Gary co-founded Anonos along with Ted Myerson who together have a long history as successful entrepreneurs, having previously founded and sold a real-time data risk management company, FTEN, to NASDAQ in 2010.

About Anonos

Anonos enables lawful analytics, AI and ML that preserves 100% of data accuracy while expanding opportunities to ethically share and combine data. Anonos Pseudonymisation and Data Protection by Design & by Default technology reconciles conflicts between protecting the rights of individuals and achieving business and societal objectives to use, share, combine and relink data in a lawful manner. Anonos patented Variant Twins® enable sharing, collaboration, and analytics of personal data by technologically enforcing dynamic, fine-grained privacy, security and data protection policies in compliance with the GDPR, CCPA and other evolving data privacy regulations. https://www.anonos.com

About CPDP

CPDP is a non-profit platform originally founded in 2007 by research groups from the Vrije Universiteit Brussel, the Université de Namur and Tilburg University. The platform was joined in the following years by the Institut National de Recherche en Informatique et en Automatique and the Fraunhofer Institut für System und Innovationsforschung and has now grown into a platform carried by 20 academic centers of excellence from the EU, the US and beyond. As a world-leading multidisciplinary conference CPDP offers the cutting edge in legal, regulatory, academic and technological development in privacy and data protection. Within an atmosphere of independence and mutual respect, CPDP gathers academics, lawyers, practitioners, policy-makers, industry and civil society from all over the world in Brussels, offering them an arena to exchange ideas and discuss the latest emerging issues and trends. This unique multidisciplinary formula has served to make CPDP one of the leading data protection and privacy conferences in Europe and around the world.

