Announcing the Winners of the 2019 Digital Publishing Awards

TORONTO, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - With much excitement, the National Media Awards Foundation is announcing the winners of the 4th annual Digital Publishing Awards . The Gold and Silver medals were presented to winners on May 29th, at the Digital Publishing Awards Soiree, with Gold winners in individual categories each receiving a $500 cheque. Award-winning journalist and editor Eternity Martis hosted the event, which took place at One King West in Toronto.

For the full list of nominees and winners in full, visit digitalpublishingawards.ca .

GENERAL EXCELLENCE IN DIGITAL PUBLISHING AWARDS

The General Excellence awards were presented in three divisions: small, medium, and large.

In the small division, The Sprawl took Gold. Judges referred to this publication as refreshing and embracing the spirit of digital to convey an unwavering focus. They also cited the satisfying mobile experience and smart audio.

Maclean's was the Gold winner in the medium division, judges noting that its video offerings and off-platform social media initiatives helped it stand out among the other contenders.

The large division Gold-winner was CBC News, which—according to the judging panel—displayed exemplary design and innovation in its special projects and multimedia offerings to engage its digital audience. Its digital content shows a deliberate process that complements its journalism.

EMERGING EXCELLENCE AWARD

Sofia Misenheimer of Art/iculation was the recipient of the prestigious Emerging Excellence award. When discussing the merits of the applicants, the jury had this to say of Sofia: "She is a driven individual who is only going to continue to make a positive impact through her work in the digital media landscape."

LEADERSHIP AWARD

The NMAF was delighted to open the ceremony by presenting Kathy Vey (TVO, Executive Producer of Digital) with the coveted Leadership Award. Nick Taylor-Vaisey, Maclean's Digital Editor, said of Kathy's exemplary leadership: "Everyone who runs a newsroom should lead by Kathy's proven example. To use a sports analogy: she drafts prospects and turns them into all-stars, and no matter which team she leads, they're contenders while she's at the helm."

WINNERS HIGHLIGHTS

This year, a number of first-time nominated publications won their first Gold and Silver awards, including Art/iculation in Emerging Excellence (Sofia Misenheimer), Magazine web 100 degrés (Marianne Boire, François Grenier, and Françoise Ruby) who won Gold for "Réimaginer nos aménagements,"and SooToday (David Helwig) who won Silver for "Bankruptcy protection for Sault's main employer sparks fight over port." The latter two wins took place in the Best News Coverage (Small Newsroom) category.

Air Canada enRoute's "Canada's Best New Restaurants 2018" is a four-time Best Digital Editorial Package nominee, this year winning Silver.

"In rural New Brunswick, a transgender woman charts a new path" won Gold in two categories: Best Online Video: Feature and Best Feature Article: Short. Congratulations to all of the creators who worked on the piece.

Digital storytellers from Hakai Magazine took home Gold in Best Science and Technology Storytelling (for "The Noose Beneath the Waves" by Sasha Chapman) and Silver in Best Arts & Culture Storytelling (for "The Oracle of Oyster River" by Brian Payton).

VICE swept the Best Online Video: Mini-Doc category: VICE Québec won Gold for "Souldia : à double tranchant" while VICE Canada took home Silver for "Fear and Loading: Meet the NRA's Most Wanted Customer."

Here's the full list of publications that won Gold or Silver at the 2019 DPAs: Air Canada enRoute (1 Silver), Art/iculation (1 Gold), various divisions of CBC (7 Gold, 5 Silver), Global News (1 Silver), Hakai Magazine (1 Gold, 1 Silver), Hazlitt (1 Silver), Le Devoir (1 Silver), Maclean's (1 Gold), Magazine web 100 degrés (1 Gold), Radio-Canada (1 Gold), SooToday (1 Silver), Sportsnet (1 Silver), The Globe and Mail (9 Gold, 3 Silver), The Sprawl (1 Gold), The Tyee (1 Silver), The Walrus (1 Gold), Vice Canada (2 Silver), and Vice Québec (1 Gold).

2019 Digital Publishing Awards Results

Best News Coverage

GOLD

Hustle in the oil patch: Inside a looming financial and environmental crisis

Jeff Lewis, Jeffrey Jones, Chen Wang, Renata D'Aliesio, Christopher Manza, Matthew French, John Sopinski, Murat Yükselir, Melissa Tait, Todd Korol, Brennan Higginbotham, Theresa Suzuki

The Globe and Mal

SILVER

Fentanyl: Making a killing

Sam Cooper, Andrew Russell, Stewart Bell, Brent Rose, Carolyn Jarvis, Ben Jonah, James Armstrong, Online Video team, Network News Desk, Global News Graphics Department, Global News Copy Desk, Global News Social Desk

Global News

Best News Coverage (Small Newsroom)

GOLD

Réimaginer nos aménagements

Marianne Boire, François Grenier, Françoise Ruby

Magazine web 100 degrés

SILVER

Bankruptcy protection for Sault's main employer sparks fight over port

David Helwig

SooToday

Best Personal Essay

GOLD

I wanted an abortion in Nova Scotia, but all around, barriers still remained

Jessica Leeder

The Globe and Mail

SILVER

The Waiting Room

Christian Allaire

Hazlitt

Best Column

GOLD

Queeries

Peter Knegt

CBC Arts

SILVER

Dorothy Woodend, culture columnist

Dorothy Woodend

The Tyee

Best Feature Article: Short

GOLD

In rural New Brunswick, a transgender woman charts a new path

Lindsay Jones, Matt Brown, Timothy Moore, Scott Munn, Michael Belyea

The Globe and Mail

SILVER

The Water Carriers

Alannah Campbell, Karen Levine, Pauline Holdsworth, Ruby Buiza, Andre Mayer, Lakshine Sathiyanathan

CBC Radio - The Sunday Edition

Best Digital Editorial Package

GOLD

Sex Ed: Beyond the Classroom

Lauren McKeon, Natalie Vineberg, Judy Ziyi Gu, Viviane Fairbank, Samia Madwar, Angela Misri, Dmitry Beniaminov, Sharon Nadeem, Jackson Weaver, Tajja Isen, Danielle Kinahan, Sebastian Leck, Amy van den Berg, Daina Goldfinger, Allison Baker, Sydney Hamilton, Seila Rizvic, Daniel Viola, Erin Sylvester, Anna Fitzpatrick, Lauren Vogel, Erica Lenti, Yasir Khan, Lindsay Nixon, Sue Carter, Eliza Robertson, Anubha Momin, Kate Sloan

The Walrus

SILVER

Canada's Best New Restaurants 2018

Gabrielle Simpson, Stephanie Mercier-Voyer, Yvonne Miou, Stefanie Sosiak, Danielle Groen, Sarah Musgrave, Nancy Matsumoto

Air Canada enRoute

Best Feature Article: Long

GOLD

Murder on the Prairies

Jana Pruden, Laura Blenkinsop, Chris Manza, Victor Dwyer

The Globe and Mail

SILVER

The Road

Stephanie Nolen, Aaron Vincent Elkaim, Laura Blenkinsop, Christopher Manza, Angela Murphy, Rachel Wine

The Globe and Mail

Fiction

GOLD

The Shadows

Kaitlin Prest, CBC Podcasts, Phoebe Wang, Sharon Mashihi, Shani Aviram, Yasmine Mathurin, Olivia Pasquarelli, Adriana Komura, Marina Lee Koslock

CBC Podcasts

Best Service Feature

GOLD

Hidden Canada

Maryam Siddiqi, Christopher Manza, Rachel Wine, Benjamin MacDonald, Alanna Cavanagh

The Globe and Mail

SILVER

Back to the land

Andre Mayer, Dave Pizer, Evan Mitsui

CBC News

Best Science and Technology Storytelling

GOLD

The Noose Beneath the Waves

Sasha Chapman, Shanna Baker

Hakai Magazine

SILVER

The million-dollar drug

Kelly Crowe, Dave Pizer, Craig Chivers

CBC News

Best Online Video: Short

GOLD

The truth about SugarBearHair vitamins

Roxanna Woloshyn, Anne MacRae, Charlsie Agro, Stephanie Dudley, Dave MacIntosh

CBC News

SILVER

Mums who scrum

Melissa Tait

The Globe and Mail

Best Arts & Culture Storytelling

GOLD

Alex Janvier's colourful life

Marty Klinkenberg, Amber Bracken

The Globe and Mail

SILVER

The Oracle of Oyster River

Brian Payton

Hakai Magazine

Best Online Video: Feature

GOLD

In rural New Brunswick, a transgender woman charts a new path

Scott Munn, Lindsay Jones, Matt Brown, Michael Belyea, Timothy Moore

The Globe and Mail

SILVER

We the North Grandma

Donnovan Bennett, Graham Runciman, Maggie Naylor, Scott Simpson

Sportsnet

Best Online Video: Mini-Doc

GOLD

Souldia : à double tranchant

Simon Coutu, Jean-Pierre Bastien, Zacharie Fay, David Valiquette, William Gignac, Maude M. Ouellet

VICE (Québec)

SILVER

Fear and Loading: Meet the NRA's Most Wanted Customer

Sofi Langis, Manisha Krishnan, Spencer Chumbley, Danny Patterson, Taylor Rivers, Heidi Besner

VICE Canada

Best Podcast

GOLD

Missing and Murdered: Finding Cleo

Connie Walker, Marnie Luke, Jennifer Fowler, Mieke Anderson, Heather Evans

CBC News

SILVER

Love Me

Mira Burt-Wintonick, Cristal Duhaime, Sarah Geis

CBC Podcasts

Best Digital Design

GOLD

On a redessiné le Québec

Marc Lajoie, Melanie Julien, Mélanie Meloche-Holubowski, Santiago Salcido, Martine Roy

Radio-Canada

Best Photo Storytelling

GOLD

Living in limbo

Renaud Philippe, Jeremy Agius, Matt French, Theresa Suzuki, Patrick Dell, Michelle Zilio, Carol Toller, Carine Abouseif, Tu Thanh Ha

The Globe and Mail

SILVER

Proms from coast to coast

Ming Wong, Jeremy Agius, Theresa Suzuki, Melissa Tait, Jackie Dives, Darren Calabrese, Todd Korol, Caroline Alphonso

The Globe and Mail

Best Social Storytelling

GOLD

As It Happens 50th anniversary animations

Ben Shannon, Kate Swoger, Sheena Goodyear

CBC Radio - As It Happens

SILVER

Weed did it.

Sasha Kalra, Daman Lamba, Jill Krajewski, Laura Lloyd, Kate McKerroll, Tyler Hughes, Victoria Pandeirada

VICE Canada

Best Editorial Newsletter

GOLD

What on Earth?

Emily Chung, Andre Mayer, Nicole Mortillaro

CBC News

SILVER

Le courrier électoral

Geneviève Tremblay, Stéphane Baillargeon, Cédric Gagnon, Jean-Philippe Corbeil, Simon Poirier

Le Devoir

Innovation in Digital Storytelling

GOLD

Olympics interactive graphics

Timothy Moore, Christopher Manza, Trish McAlaster

The Globe and Mail

SILVER

Forever Changed

William Wolfe-Wylie, Dwight Friesen, Richard Grasley, Sannah Choi, Kate Cornick, Farrah Merali, Andre Mayer, Paul Borkwood, David Donnelly, Albert Leung, Martin Trainor

CBC News

Emerging Excellence

GOLD

Sofia Misenheimer

Art/iculation

General Excellence in Digital Publishing

GOLD

The Sprawl (Small Publication)

Maclean's (Medium Publication)

CBC News (Large Publication)

