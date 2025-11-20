Announcing the 2025 Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™, Canada's Most Admired CEO™, and Canada's Most Admired CPCO™ Winners

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Fifty-eight top organizations and 11 high-performance leaders from across Canada have been named the 2025 winners of the Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™, Canada's Most Admired CEO™, and Canada's Most Admired Chief People and Culture Officer™ (CPCO) Awards.

Founded by Waterstone Human Capital, Canada's leading cultural talent advisory firm, the Canada's Most Admired™ Awards program is where the very best practices in high-performance culture and leadership are celebrated.

"These awards recognize the very best in high performance corporate culture--those leaders and organizations that have built and nurtured performance-driven cultures and that are at the forefront of culture best practices," says Marty Parker, President and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada's Most Admired™ program. "This year's winners actively craft high-performance cultures and serve as an inspiration for others who want to do the same."

Canada's Most Admired™ CEOs 2025

CEO winners

Category Name and Title Company and Location Enterprise John Bianchini, Chair and CEO Hatch (Mississauga, ON) Mid-Market Pamela Lee, President and CEO Mr. Lube + Tires (Richmond, BC) Growth Adrian Rocca, CEO and Founder Fitzrovia (Toronto, ON) Emerging Robert Varga, President and CEO Insurance Insight Inc. (Oakville, ON) Non-Profit and

Broader Public Sector Dr. Ronald Cohn, CEO The Hospital for Sick Children (Toronto, ON) Social Purpose Innovator Jay-Ann Gilfoy, President and CEO Meridian Credit Union (Toronto, ON)

Canada's Most Admired™ CPCOs of 2025

CPCO winners

Category Name and Title Company and location Emerging Melanie Scheepers, SVP, People & Culture Coconut Software (Saskatoon, SK) Growth Jamie Murphy, ED, People & Culture Zulu Alpha Kilo Inc. (Toronto, O Mid-Market Karen Scott, SVP People & Culture Softchoice, a World Wide

Technology company (Toronto, ON) Enterprise Mark L. Razzolini, SVP & Chief People Officer Alberta Blue Cross (Edmonton, AB) Non-Profit and Jordan Crouch, Chief People Officer DASCH (Winnipeg, MB)

Canada's Most Admired ™ Corporate Cultures of 2025 – Emerging

Agnostic (Toronto, ON)

AutoVerify (London, ON)

Calvert Home Mortgage Investment Corporation (Calgary, AB)

Canadian Business Growth Fund (Toronto, ON)

Conversion (Vancouver, BC)

GAM Tech (Calgary, AB)

Kidcrew Medical (Toronto, ON)

Level5 Strategy (Toronto, ON)

Oak Bay Marine Group (Victoria, BC)

POD Marketing (Calgary, AB)

Quinn+Partners (Toronto, ON)

Canada's Most Admired ™ Corporate Cultures of 2025– Enterprise

Alberta Blue Cross (Edmonton, AB)

Cadillac Fairview Corporation (Toronto, ON)

Definity (Waterloo, ON)

GreenShield (Toronto, ON)

METRO Inc. (Toronto, ON)

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc (Toronto, ON)

OMERS (Toronto, ON)

Pizza Pizza Limited (Etobicoke, ON)

Reliance Home Comfort (North York, ON)

Schneider Electric (Mississauga, ON)

The Oppenheimer Group (Oppy) (Coquitlam, BC)

Canada's Most Admired ™ Corporate Cultures of 2025 – Growth

7shifts Inc. (Saskatoon, SK)

Active Media Services (AMS) (Thornhill, ON)

Carpedia International Corp. (Toronto, ON)

CR Wall (Cambridge, ON)

Dejero Labs Inc. (Waterloo, ON)

Edgewood Health Network Inc. (Toronto, ON)

HME Medical Distribution Ltd. (Richmond, BC

Isaac Operations (Toronto, ON)

Litco Law (Calgary, AB)

Optimus SBR (Toronto, ON)

Canada's Most Admired ™ Corporate Cultures of 2025 – Mid-Market

BCG (Toronto, ON)

Cactus Restaurants Ltd. (Vancouver, BC)

Clio (Toronto, ON)

CMiC (Toronto, ON)

Fengate Asset Management (Oakville, ON)

Ipsos Canada (Toronto, ON)

Killam Apartment REIT (Halifax, NS)

Klick Health (Toronto, ON)

Microserve (Burnaby, BC)

Miovision (Kitchener, ON)

Mr. Lube + Tires (Richmond, BC)

Nicola Wealth (Vancouver, BC)

Vena Solutions (Toronto, ON)

Vendasta (Saskatoon, SK)

Canada's Most Admired ™ Corporate Cultures of 2025 – Non-Profit and Broader Public Sector

Arthritis Society Canada (Toronto, ON)

CAA Atlantic (Saint John, NB)

Canadian Cancer Society (Toronto, ON)

CNIB and DBCS (Toronto, ON)

Fairview Parkwood Craigwiel Communities (Cambridge, ON)

Michael Garron Hospital/Toronto East Health Network (Toronto, ON)

Opportunities NB (ONB) (Fredericton, NB)

Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon (Vancouver, BC)

Royal Roads University (Victoria, BC)

Second Harvest Canada (Etobicoke, ON)

Southlake Health (Newmarket, ON)

YMCA of Greater Toronto (Toronto, ON)

"On behalf of Waterstone Human Capital and our partners, congratulations to the 2025 award winners," says Parker. "We look forward to celebrating their success and the impact culture is having on their growth and performance."

The Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™, Canada's Most Admired CEO™, and Canada's Most Admired CPCO™ awards will be presented at an awards celebration in Toronto on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Tickets will be available at canadasmostadmired.com in December.

