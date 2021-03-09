Announcing the 2021 Lionel Gelber Prize Shortlist: Five Books in Contention for Prestigious Global Book Prize

TORONTO and WASHINGTON, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Sara Charney, Chair of the Lionel Gelber Prize Board, announces the shortlist for the 2021 Lionel Gelber Prize:

Killer High: A History of War in Six Drugs by Peter Andreas

by Peter Andreas Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism by Anne Applebaum

by Trade Wars are Class Wars: How Rising Inequality Distorts the Global Economy and Threatens International Peace by Matthew C. Klein and Michael Pettis

by and Isolationism: A History of America's Efforts to Shield Itself from the World by Charles A. Kupchan

by War: How Conflict Shaped Us by Margaret MacMillan

"These five books tell powerful stories about war, democracy, and inequality, three of the biggest challenges of our rapidly changing world. All deeply researched and argued, they signal that the world that we are going towards is very different than the world we left behind," said Sara Charney, Chair of the Lionel Gelber Prize Board.

This year's shortlist was selected by Jury Chair Janice Gross Stein (Toronto) in collaboration with Jurors Cameron Abadi (Berlin), Her Excellency Mrs. Janice Charette (London), Francis J. Gavin (Washington), and Yascha Mounk (Washington).

The winner of the 2021 Lionel Gelber Prize will be announced in mid-April and be celebrated during a virtual event, hosted by the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy and Foreign Policy magazine in early May.

The Lionel Gelber Prize Podcast Series will feature all five of this year's finalists in conversation with jury chair Janice Gross Stein. Listen to the full conversations on the Gelber Prize website or via your audio streaming platform beginning on March 16, 2021.

The Lionel Gelber Prize, a literary award for the world's best non-fiction book in English on foreign affairs that seeks to deepen public debate on significant international issues, was founded in 1989 by Canadian diplomat Lionel Gelber. A cash prize of $15,000 is awarded to the winner. The award is presented annually in partnership with the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy and Foreign Policy magazine.

