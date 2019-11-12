Announcing the 2020 National Magazine Awards Categories

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The National Media Awards Foundation is pleased to announce the lineup of categories for the 2020 National Magazine Awards. The revised program features 29 categories, including one brand new category. We've also re-named Best New Magazine Writer to Best Emerging Writer, making slight changes to the submissions and eligibility requirements. Full details are available on our website .

Writing and Visual Awards:

1. Long-form Feature Writing: 6000+ *NEW*

2. Long-Form Feature Writing

3. Feature Writing

4. Short Feature Writing

5. Columns

6. Essays

7. Investigative Reporting

8. Fiction

9. Personal Journalism

10. Poetry

11. Profiles

12. Service Journalism

13. Best Emerging Writer

14. Illustration (including Spot and Photo Illustration)

15. Portrait Photography

16. Lifestyle Photography

17. Photo Essay and Photojournalism

18. One of a Kind Storytelling

Editorial Awards:

19. Art Direction of a Single Article

20. Best Editorial Package

21. Art Direction Grand Prix

22. Editor Grand Prix

23. Cover Grand Prix

24. Issue Grand Prix

25. Publisher Grand Prix

Grand Prix: Best Magazine Awards

26. Best Magazine: News, Business, General Interest

27. Best Magazine: Service & Lifestyle

28. Best Magazine: Art, Literary, & Culture

29. Best Magazine: Special Interest

The NMAF will present all winners—including those of the Magazine Grand Prix award and the Foundation Award for Outstanding Achievement —at the annual gala, taking place in Spring 2020, in Toronto.

The call for entries for the 2020 National Magazine Awards will open on December 2, 2019 and closes on January 22, 2020.

5th Digital Publishing Awards

2nd National Magazine Awards: B2B

In addition to the 43rd annual National Magazine Awards, the NMAF is proud to present the 5th Annual Digital Publishing Awards and the 2nd Annual National Magazine Awards: B2B.

The lineup of DPA categories is now available online, at digitalpublishingawards.ca . New for 2020 is Best Feature Article, complementing the two other feature article categories. Submissions are welcome between December 9, 2019 and January 23, 2020.

The NMA: B2B categories have also been announced; due to the success of last year's program, no changes have been made to the 2020 program. Publications and creators are reminded that the call for entries opens on December 3, 2019 and closes on January 17, 2020.

Call for Judges

The National Media Awards Foundation is currently accepting nominations for individuals to serve on the juries for this year's awards programs, and join the great tradition of recognizing achievement by the creators of Canadian magazines and digital publications. Visit our websites to learn more and nominate yourself or a colleague.

