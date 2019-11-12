Announcing the 2020 Digital Publishing Awards Category Lineup

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The National Media Awards Foundation proudly presents the roster of categories for the 5th annual Digital Publishing Awards . Of the 23 categories, we've introduced one new category (Best feature Article). The full lineup includes:

Best Digital Editorial Package Best Column Best News Coverage (Community Publication) Best News Coverage Best Feature Article *NEW* Best Feature Article: Short Best Feature Article: Long Best Personal Essay Best Arts & Culture Storytelling Best Science & Technology Storytelling Best Service Feature Best Online Video: Short Best Online Video: Feature Best Online Video: Mini-Doc Best Podcast Best Digital Design Best Photo Storytelling Best Social Storytelling Best Editorial Newsletter Innovation in Digital Storytelling Emerging Excellence Award Digital Publishing Leadership Award General Excellence in Digital Publishing: Small, Medium, and Large Publications

The call for entries opens on December 9, 2019 and closes on January 23, 2020 at midnight ET. The NMAF continues to support independent writers and creators via the Freelancer Support Fund.

To view this information in French, please visit our website .

43rd Annual National Magazine Awards

2nd Annual National Magazine Awards: B2B

Existing alongside the DPAs, the NMAF looks forward to presenting the 43rd Annual National Magazine Awards and the 2nd Annual National Magazine Awards: B2B.

The roster of NMA categories is available at magazine-awards.com . The program introduced one new category for 2020—Long-form Feature Writing: 6000+. Submissions open December 2, 2019 and close January 22, 2020.

The NMA: B2B categories have also been announced; due to the success of last year's program, no changes have been made to the 2020 program. Publications and creators are reminded that the call for entries opens on December 3, 2019 and closes on January 17, 2020.

For the most up to date information, follow @NMA_B2B , @DPAwards , and @Magawards on Twitter.

Call for Judges

The National Media Awards Foundation is currently accepting nominations for individuals to serve on juries for this year's awards programs, and join the great tradition of recognizing achievement by the creators of Canadian magazines and digital publications. Visit our websites to learn more and to nominate yourself or a colleague.

About the Digital Publishing Awards

The Digital Publishing Awards are produced by the National Media Awards Foundation, a not-for-profit, registered charity that has administered Canada's annual National Magazine Awards since 1977. With a reputation for facilitating a rigorous, fair and transparent awards program in which content creators are recognized and rewarded for outstanding achievement in magazine journalism, the NMAF is proud to present the Digital Publishing Awards in consultation with Canada's leading producers and creators of digital publishing.

About the National Media Awards Foundation

A charitable foundation, the NMAF's mandate is to recognize, support and promote excellence in content creation of Canadian print and digital publications through annual awards programs and national publicity efforts. The Foundation produces three distinct and bilingual award programs—the National Magazine Awards , the National Magazine Awards: B2B , and the Digital Publishing Awards —and is governed by a volunteer board of directors drawn from all regions and facets of the Canadian media industry.

